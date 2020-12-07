ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: The Most Befitting Memorial In Honor Of The Late J. J. Rawlings...
07.12.2020

Election 2020: Name of Mahama’s bodyguard missing in voter’s register in Bole Bamboi

LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO
2020 Election HQ

One of the bodyguards of the Presidential Candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama’s name is missing in the voter’s register.

The security man had accompanied the former President of the Republic to Bole Bamboi to exercise his voting rights but to his surprise, was disenfranchised, after being told by the officers of the Electoral Commission at the polling that his name is not in the voter’s register.

One other woman who had gone to the same polling station to vote was also told her name was not in the voter’s register.

Mr Mahama, who made this revelation to journalists after casting his vote said the situation is worrying.

“One of my security men’s name is not in the voter’s register. He registered with me at the same polling station here in Bole Bamboi. His name was in the voter’s register when we crosschecked during the voter’s register exhibition exercise but today, his name is not in the voter’s register”, he complained.

He said is waiting for what officials of the Electoral Commission will tell them.

---kasapafm

