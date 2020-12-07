ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
07.12.2020 Elections

C/R: Ekumfi Immuna residents turn up massively to vote despite threats

C/R: Ekumfi Immuna residents turn up massively to vote despite threats
LISTEN DEC 7, 2020

Voters in Ekumfi Immuna in the Central Region have turned up massively to vote despite numerous demonstrations and invoking curses over their poor road network.

It will be recalled that the Chiefs and people of Ekumfi Immuna boycotted the District Assembly Members elections as a result of poor road network and also vowed not to vote in the general elections.

During the District Assembly Members elections, they blocked roads and burnt car tires to prevent the Electoral Commission from bringing ballot boxes to the area, an action that has prevented the Ekumfi Immuna Community from having an Assembly Man.

But surprisingly on election day today, the residents have turned up at the four polling centres in the town and are casting their votes.

It is unclear what informed their change of mind but some residents have accused the chief and elders of taking bribe from a political party hence their decision to partake in the election process.

As of about 9am, over 200 residents in Ekumfi Immuna had cast their vote.

---kasapafm

