Election 2020: COVID affected my campaign but vote for me – Hassan Ayariga

The presidential candidate of the All People’s Congress (APC), Mr Hassan Ayariga, has said the COVID-19 pandemic prevented him from covering the entire country with his campaign and, so, entreating the electorate to vote for him to become the next president of Ghana.

Mr Ayariga, in a voice note copied to ClassFMonline.com, said Ghanaians want change and he is the best candidate to lead the country for the next four years.

He called for peaceful polls and expressed confidence of winning.

The APC flagbearer said: “I wish everybody a peaceful election and appeal that we all go out there and vote in peace so that Ghana will be a peaceful country. I appeal to you that the APC and Hassan Ayariga have worked hard but we still have challenges. We haven’t been able to reach everyone out there.

“We ask you to understand that COVID-19 has affected all our campaigns and for that matter, those of you who did not see us in your communities or villages or one-on-one, we ask you to overlook it and believe that the greater majority of Ghanaians want change and want Hassan Ayariga to be the next president of the republic. So, let’s vote number 7 on the ballot for Hassan Ayariga and the APC…”

“I wish all of you good luck and urge you all to vote for Hassan Ayariga. I want a peaceful election…let us not look for excuses not to vote and let’s find one reason to vote for APC and Hassan Ayariga,” he added.

Today, about 17,027,971 eligible Ghanaian voters are expected to cast their ballot, as part of the process of electing a new President and 275 new Members of Parliament for a fresh four-year mandate.

There are 12 candidates vying for the presidency.