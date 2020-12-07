ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: The Most Befitting Memorial In Honor Of The Late J. J. Rawlings...
07.12.2020 Headlines

Let's make our nation proud, vote peacefully — Bawumia

2020 Election HQ

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has cast his ballot in the December 7, 2020, Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

Dr Bawumia voted at the Kperiga D/A Primary School in the Walewale constituency of the North East Region at 8:30am, after going through the necessary Covid 19 protocols.

In brief remarks to the media after casting his ballot, Vice President Bawumia urged all eligible Ghanaians to cast their votes in a peaceful manner and help consolidate Ghana's reputation as an oasis of peace in the West African sub-region.

"I encourage all qualified Ghanaians to come out and vote. This is a very important civic exercise, which we must discharge in a peaceful manner."

Ghana, he noted, "is the most peaceful country in West Africa, and we all have a responsibility to ensure that we vote peacefully, go home and wait for the EC to do its job of counting and declaring the results. They have done a solid job so far, and I'm confident they will make us all proud."

Vice President Bawumia assured of beefed up security in the areas which have experienced some disturbances ahead of the polls, such as Yagaba-Kubori, warning that" any miscreants will be severely dealt with."

"Let's make ourselves and our nation proud. Let us eschew any forms of disturbance and maintain our well-earned reputation for conducting peaceful elections. At the end of the day, Ghana wins," he added.

After casting his ballot, Vice President Bawumia visited a number of polling stations in the constituency to observe the process. He commended officials of the Electoral Commission for insisting on proper adherence to the Covid 19 protocols, reminding voters that the pandemic was still with us.

