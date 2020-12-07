'I've no other God but you' – Mahama worships on social media with Psalm 20

Former President John Dramani Mahama has taken his religious faith to social media as he prays for victory in the ongoing general elections.

He posted Psalm 20 along with gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey’s ‘I have no other God but you’.

Psalm 20 reads: For the director of music. A psalm of David.

1 May the Lord answer you when you are in distress;

may the name of the God of Jacob protect you.

2 May he send you help from the sanctuary

and grant you support from Zion.

3 May he remember all your sacrifices

and accept your burnt offerings.[ b ]

4 May he give you the desire of your heart

and make all your plans succeed.

5 May we shout for joy over your victory

and lift up our banners in the name of our God.

May the Lord grant all your requests.

6 Now this I know:

The Lord gives victory to his anointed.

He answers him from his heavenly sanctuary

with the victorious power of his right hand.

7 Some trust in chariots and some in horses,

but we trust in the name of the Lord our God.

8 They are brought to their knees and fall,

but we rise up and stand firm.

9 Lord, give victory to the king!

Answer us when we call!