Here is the peace pact Akufo-Addo, Mahama signed [Document]

Last Friday, December 4, the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and former President John Dramani Mahama signed a peace pact on behalf of their respective political parties to stand for and ensure peace before, during and after the 2020 general elections.

They agreed to a six-point resolution read by Chief Justice Kwesi Anin Yeboah, and witnessed by Sheikh Dr. Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, National Chief Imam, Reverend Dr. Ernest Adu-Gyamfi, Chairman of the National Peace Council, Ogyeahohuo Yaw Gyebi II, President of the National House of Chiefs and Executive Director of the Institute for Democratic Governance.

The ceremony was attended by high profile personalities, including Dr. Mohammed Ibn Chambas, Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for West Africa and the Sahel and Head of the United Nation Office for West Africa, Mrs. Johnson Ellen Sirleaf, Former Liberian President and Head of ECOWAS Observer Team, Ms Diana Acconcia, Head of European Union Delegation to Ghana, Mrs Jean Mensa, the Chairperson, Electoral Commission, the leadership of the two major political parties, the clergy, traditional authorities, civil society organizations, heads of security agencies, the diplomatic community and the media.

Click here to read the full document

---citinewsroom