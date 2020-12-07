Election 2020: Sunyani Police confirm arrest of civilian driving police vehicle

The Sunyani police have confirmed the arrest of one Daniel Tibiri Boahen, a civilian who was sighted driving a Nissan pickup vehicle with registration number GP 3329 belonging to the police on Sunday, 6 December.

He was arrested by the youth of Sunyani.

They then handed him over to the police.

The police said they have impounded the vehicle, which was auctioned earlier this year, by appointed auctioneers as unserviceable after going through the due processes, to one Abu James, at Bongo in the Upper East region.

“Investigation continues,” the police stated in a statement.

Meanwhile, the police said they are yet to confirm an allegation of stuffed ballot boxes in the Northern Region.

“Please, all should remain calm, as investigations are still ongoing. Updates will be given,” the statement assured.

---classfm