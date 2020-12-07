ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
07.12.2020 Elections

Election 2020: Sunyani Police confirm arrest of civilian driving police vehicle

Election 2020: Sunyani Police confirm arrest of civilian driving police vehicle
LISTEN DEC 7, 2020

The Sunyani police have confirmed the arrest of one Daniel Tibiri Boahen, a civilian who was sighted driving a Nissan pickup vehicle with registration number GP 3329 belonging to the police on Sunday, 6 December.

He was arrested by the youth of Sunyani.

They then handed him over to the police.

The police said they have impounded the vehicle, which was auctioned earlier this year, by appointed auctioneers as unserviceable after going through the due processes, to one Abu James, at Bongo in the Upper East region.

“Investigation continues,” the police stated in a statement.

Meanwhile, the police said they are yet to confirm an allegation of stuffed ballot boxes in the Northern Region.

“Please, all should remain calm, as investigations are still ongoing. Updates will be given,” the statement assured.

---classfm

More Elections
Modern Ghana Links
I never said election 2020 was rigged – says Mac Manu
02.01.2021 | Elections
C/R: Police secure court order to stop Effutu NDC from protesting over election results
02.01.2021 | Elections
NDC’s continued protests won’t affect election petition – Amaliba
02.01.2021 | Elections
Minority will use legitimate means to resist subversion of the people’s will – Ablakwa
01.01.2021 | Elections
NDC MPs run to American, British partners over election results
02.01.2021 | Elections
We'll block all MPs in disputed constituencies from entering Parliament – Ablakwa
31.12.2020 | Elections
Why did you lie to your supporters that you won election 2020? – Akilu Sayibu queries Mahama
31.12.2020 | Elections
NPP-UK blasts Mahama for lying, ill-informing NDC supporters to cause violence
31.12.2020 | Elections
Ensure fair representation of women on election petition panel – Feminist CSOs tell Chief Justice
31.12.2020 | Elections
Live Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

COVID-19: GES, others to begin sensitisation ahead of school...
50 minutes ago

Akufo-Addo announces end of double-track system for SHS firs...
50 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line