Ablekuma West voters angry as voting delays at Shiabu 1 centre

Voters who had been queuing since late last night at the Shiabu 1 polling station in the Ablekuma West constituency in the Greater Accra Region so they could cast their ballot early, got infuriated on Monday, 7 December 2020 as polling materials did not arrive on schedule for the voting to start.

The visibly angry voters complained bitterly about why the voting materials had not arrived 30 minutes after 7 am, which is the time the polling was to have started.

One voter complained that some of them had been queuing since midnight and dawn and yet the voting had not started as of 7: 34 am.

“We want them to explain to us why there is a delay but nobody is telling us anything”, he said.

Today, about 17,027,971 eligible Ghanaian voters are expected to cast their ballot, as part of the process of electing a new President and 275 new Members of Parliament for a fresh four-year mandate.

There are 12 candidates vying for the presidency.

They include President Nana Akufo-Addo of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and former President John Mahama of the biggest opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The others are Akua Donkor of GFP, Dr Henry Lartey of GCPP, Dr Hassan Ayariga of APC, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings of NDP, Mr Ivor Kobina Greenstreet of CPP, Brigitte Dzogbenuku of the PPP; Mr Alfred Kwame Asiedu Walker, an independent aspirant and Reverend Christian Kwabena Andrew (Osofo Kyiri Abosom) of GUM.

The rest are Mr David Apasera of the PNC and Mr Kofi Akpaloo of the LPG.

Mr Alfred Kwame Asiedu Walker filed with Jacob Osei Yeboah as running mate, President Nana Akufo-Addo filed with Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia, Christian Kwabena Andrews (Osofo Kyiri Abosom) filed with Abu Grant Lukman, Brigitte Dzogbenuku filed with Kofi Asamoah-Siaw and former President John Mahama filed with Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang.

Akua Donkor filed with Ernest Frimpong Manso, former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings filed with Peter Tennyson Asamoah, Kofi Koranteng filed with Carl Asare Morgan, Hassan Ayariga filed with Frank Yao Kuadey and Ivor Greenstreet filed with Bobobee Emmanuel Yaovi Hunnuor.

Additionally, Dr Henry Lartey filed with Andy Bampoe-Sekyi, Marricke Gane filed with Kenneth Ofosu-Barko, Akwasi Addae Odike filed with Georgina Oduro, Kwasi Busumbru filed with William Kwame Adom, Nana Agyenin Boateng filed with Nana Agyei Ntow, Percival Kofi Akpaloo filed with Margaret Obrine Sarfo and David Apasera filed with Divine Ayivor.

For the 2020 election, the EC has created 38,622 polling stations across the country.

According to the election management body, that figure is some 10,000 polling stations more than those used in the 2016 polls.

The threshold is 749 voters per polling stations.

“It is important to note, however, that more than 70% of the polling stations have 500 voters or less”, EC Chair Jean Mensa told journalists on Sunday, 6 December 2020.

“We have reduced the threshold to minimise overcrowding and long queues”, she explained, adding: “We have no doubt that voters will enjoy a hassle-free and seamless experience at all polling stations across the country”.

--classfm