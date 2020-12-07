Takoradi: Man whose name appeared twice prevented from voting

Listen to article

Nana Yaw Sobeng was prevented from casting his ballot at 31st December Women’ s Day Care Centre 2, Takoradi 1 poling centre in the Takoradi constituency.

His name has appeared twice on the voters' register.

According to DGN Online's Western Regional Correspondent, Emmanuel Opoku, Sobeng was prevented from voting by the Presiding Officer, Frank Afetsi.

Nana Yaw Sobeng said he did not register twice.

However, he said he took two pictures during the registration, one with a face mask on and the other without a face mask.

Therefore, he said he could not fathom why his name should appear twice in the register.

The Presiding officer insisted that the young man cannot vote because even the number on his voter’s ID card did not tally with the one on the register.

---DGN online