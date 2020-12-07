ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
07.12.2020 Elections

Takoradi: Man whose name appeared twice prevented from voting

Takoradi: Man whose name appeared twice prevented from voting
Listen to article

Nana Yaw Sobeng was prevented from casting his ballot at 31st December Women’ s Day Care Centre 2, Takoradi 1 poling centre in the Takoradi constituency.

His name has appeared twice on the voters' register.

According to DGN Online's Western Regional Correspondent, Emmanuel Opoku, Sobeng was prevented from voting by the Presiding Officer, Frank Afetsi.

Nana Yaw Sobeng said he did not register twice.

However, he said he took two pictures during the registration, one with a face mask on and the other without a face mask.

Therefore, he said he could not fathom why his name should appear twice in the register.

The Presiding officer insisted that the young man cannot vote because even the number on his voter’s ID card did not tally with the one on the register.

---DGN online

More Elections
Modern Ghana Links
I never said election 2020 was rigged – says Mac Manu
02.01.2021 | Elections
C/R: Police secure court order to stop Effutu NDC from protesting over election results
02.01.2021 | Elections
NDC’s continued protests won’t affect election petition – Amaliba
02.01.2021 | Elections
Minority will use legitimate means to resist subversion of the people’s will – Ablakwa
01.01.2021 | Elections
NDC MPs run to American, British partners over election results
02.01.2021 | Elections
We'll block all MPs in disputed constituencies from entering Parliament – Ablakwa
31.12.2020 | Elections
Why did you lie to your supporters that you won election 2020? – Akilu Sayibu queries Mahama
31.12.2020 | Elections
NPP-UK blasts Mahama for lying, ill-informing NDC supporters to cause violence
31.12.2020 | Elections
Ensure fair representation of women on election petition panel – Feminist CSOs tell Chief Justice
31.12.2020 | Elections
Live Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

COVID-19: GES, others to begin sensitisation ahead of school...
50 minutes ago

Akufo-Addo announces end of double-track system for SHS firs...
50 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line