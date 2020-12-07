EC subjects voter to facial recognition in Agortime-Ziope

The Electoral Commission (EC) has subjected one voter in the Agortime-Ziope Constituency of the Volta Region, to facial recognition.

The facial recognition exercise took place at about 8:00am at Assembly Hall, Kpetoe Polling Centre A.

The voter could not be verified by the fingerprint, hence the use of the facial recognition to verify him.

There are long queues at most polling stations in the constituency, and voting has been smooth so far.

Voting started at about 7:00am at most of the centres with a few starting a little late due to delays in getting Electoral materials to some centres and setting up.

There are 546 voters on the Assembly Hall Kpetoe Centre A register while the centre B had 466 voters on its register.

Centre A commenced the process at about 7:21am due to delay in the arrival of materials, centre B commenced at about 7:03am; as their materials arrived earlier.

There has so far been no challenges encountered, says polling officials.

Madam Lucy Agbitor who is the first to arrive at the polling station at about 4:30am said she is glad to be the first to cast her vote. She described the process as fast and easy.

