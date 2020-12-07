ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
07.12.2020 Elections

EC subjects voter to facial recognition in Agortime-Ziope

EC subjects voter to facial recognition in Agortime-Ziope
LISTEN DEC 7, 2020

The Electoral Commission (EC) has subjected one voter in the Agortime-Ziope Constituency of the Volta Region, to facial recognition.

The facial recognition exercise took place at about 8:00am at Assembly Hall, Kpetoe Polling Centre A.

The voter could not be verified by the fingerprint, hence the use of the facial recognition to verify him.

There are long queues at most polling stations in the constituency, and voting has been smooth so far.

Voting started at about 7:00am at most of the centres with a few starting a little late due to delays in getting Electoral materials to some centres and setting up.

There are 546 voters on the Assembly Hall Kpetoe Centre A register while the centre B had 466 voters on its register.

Centre A commenced the process at about 7:21am due to delay in the arrival of materials, centre B commenced at about 7:03am; as their materials arrived earlier.

There has so far been no challenges encountered, says polling officials.

Madam Lucy Agbitor who is the first to arrive at the polling station at about 4:30am said she is glad to be the first to cast her vote. She described the process as fast and easy.

---DGN online

More Elections
Modern Ghana Links
I never said election 2020 was rigged – says Mac Manu
02.01.2021 | Elections
C/R: Police secure court order to stop Effutu NDC from protesting over election results
02.01.2021 | Elections
NDC’s continued protests won’t affect election petition – Amaliba
02.01.2021 | Elections
Minority will use legitimate means to resist subversion of the people’s will – Ablakwa
01.01.2021 | Elections
NDC MPs run to American, British partners over election results
02.01.2021 | Elections
We'll block all MPs in disputed constituencies from entering Parliament – Ablakwa
31.12.2020 | Elections
Why did you lie to your supporters that you won election 2020? – Akilu Sayibu queries Mahama
31.12.2020 | Elections
NPP-UK blasts Mahama for lying, ill-informing NDC supporters to cause violence
31.12.2020 | Elections
Ensure fair representation of women on election petition panel – Feminist CSOs tell Chief Justice
31.12.2020 | Elections
Live Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

COVID-19: GES, others to begin sensitisation ahead of school...
50 minutes ago

Akufo-Addo announces end of double-track system for SHS firs...
50 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line