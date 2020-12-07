ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
07.12.2020 Elections

Woman grabbed for voting twice in Trobu

Woman grabbed for voting twice in Trobu
LISTEN DEC 7, 2020

A middle-aged woman yet to be identified has been arrested at a polling centre at Adja herbal in Trobu constituency for voting twice.

She was one of the five persons who voted early this morning and has been sent to Ofankor police station for further investigations.

However, the police say the presiding officer in charge mistakingly place the indelible ink in the ballot box for voters to use in thumb printing the ballot paper.

The Accra Regional Police PRO DSP Efia Tenge said the first five persons used the indelible ink to tumbprint the ballot paper but the fifth person who realised the error notified the electoral officer.

She was then allowed to revote and in the process, some of the voters accused her of voting twice and cause her arrest.

---DGN online

More Elections
Modern Ghana Links
I never said election 2020 was rigged – says Mac Manu
02.01.2021 | Elections
C/R: Police secure court order to stop Effutu NDC from protesting over election results
02.01.2021 | Elections
NDC’s continued protests won’t affect election petition – Amaliba
02.01.2021 | Elections
Minority will use legitimate means to resist subversion of the people’s will – Ablakwa
01.01.2021 | Elections
NDC MPs run to American, British partners over election results
02.01.2021 | Elections
We'll block all MPs in disputed constituencies from entering Parliament – Ablakwa
31.12.2020 | Elections
Why did you lie to your supporters that you won election 2020? – Akilu Sayibu queries Mahama
31.12.2020 | Elections
NPP-UK blasts Mahama for lying, ill-informing NDC supporters to cause violence
31.12.2020 | Elections
Ensure fair representation of women on election petition panel – Feminist CSOs tell Chief Justice
31.12.2020 | Elections
Live Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

COVID-19: GES, others to begin sensitisation ahead of school...
50 minutes ago

Akufo-Addo announces end of double-track system for SHS firs...
50 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line