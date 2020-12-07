Woman grabbed for voting twice in Trobu

A middle-aged woman yet to be identified has been arrested at a polling centre at Adja herbal in Trobu constituency for voting twice.

She was one of the five persons who voted early this morning and has been sent to Ofankor police station for further investigations.

However, the police say the presiding officer in charge mistakingly place the indelible ink in the ballot box for voters to use in thumb printing the ballot paper.

The Accra Regional Police PRO DSP Efia Tenge said the first five persons used the indelible ink to tumbprint the ballot paper but the fifth person who realised the error notified the electoral officer.

She was then allowed to revote and in the process, some of the voters accused her of voting twice and cause her arrest.

---DGN online