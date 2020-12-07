A Quick Note To A Ghanaian Anti-Corruption Campaigner

Listen to article

Massa, should Ghana's anti-corruption campaigners prepare for a coming nightmare, anaaa? As it happens, not many of us have taken note of the packing of the law courts, by today's regime. It is part of their grand-strategy-of-perpetual-domination, wai. Hmmmm, Oman Ghana, eyeasem, oooo...

That is what gave the minister of finance, Hon. Ken Ofori-Atta, the confidence, to predict, to his Cabinet colleagues, in a secret memo, that although the revocation of the banking licence of their political opponent, Papa Kwesi Nduom, would provoke him to challenge it in the law courts because they were in power, they would prevail there too. Eeiiiii, Ghana, paaaa enei - are these the same politicos whom we thought were believers in the rule of law, aanaaaa? Hmmmm...

Now it turns out they are sodden plutocrats. Sarjewah. Go to court, you say? Massa, the courts don't dare incur the displeasure, of the hydra-headed familial-appointing-authority, ooooo. You, paaaa. Go to court. Hmmm. Yoooooo...

If you haven't noticed it, yet, a well-thought-through tyranny-of-the-majority, has been silently established, by a secretive and super-ruthless-cabal, with deceit and hypocrisy in their political-DNA. We ain't seen nothing yet. Just wait. After 7th January, 2021, you will smell pepper.

Despite the 'gift' that COVID-19 gave reformers in Ghana, we allowed the respectable-looking thieves-in-high-places, who came to power because Ghanaians believed they would end egregious-high-level-corruption, if elected (but have subsequently emerged, incredibly, as the greediest and most corrupt administration, thus far, since the 4th Republic came into being), to keep the fight against the egregious-corruption ruining our nation, and eroding public trust, in the democratic system of government, clean off the election-campaign-narrative-table. Amazing.

Forget about the NDC's victory-fantasies, ooooo, Massa. Take it from me: The respectable-looking thieves-in-high-places will romp home, to a stunning victory, tomorrow, wai. They will wipe out the out-foxed NDC, in the process, and go on to grow even yet more super-wealthy, sending their net worth to stratospheric heights.

And, it will all be done legally, through the clever bending-of-rules, simply by railroading bills through a plaint and cowed Parliament - as the lords-and-masters of their very successful tyranny-of-the-majority: obtained by pork-barrel-politicking, which delivered their mandate (courtesy of the opposition-flattening nationwide adulatory-gale-force-winds, of free-SHS), ride roughshod over all of us Cool.

Massa, matter, go come, paaaaapa, ooooo, after 7th January, 2021, wai. PDS. Agyapa Royalties. Elite-state-capture commision-earning loan-upon-loan. Prepare for the coming yenti-gyai-nightmare, ooooo, Yoooooo...