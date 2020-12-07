ModernGhanalogo

Dumelo demands suspension of voting at GIMPA polling station over absence of indelible ink

The opposition National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) parliamentary candidate for the Ayawaso West Wuogon, John Dumelo is demanding a suspensiuon of the voting process at the GIMPA polling Station 1 in the constituency due to the absence of indelible ink.

The candidate believes the process could be marred if voters are not made to use the indelible ink before casting their ballot.

“I am disappointed in the process. We do not have indelible ink here, and they are allowing the process to still continue which is wrong. There should be indelible ink.”

“I suggest that they stop the whole process and let them get the ink before they continue. The indelible ink is the surest way to know that one has voted or not?”

John Dumelo is facing competition from the New Patriotic Party’ (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate, Lydia Alhassan.

Mr. John Dumelo resoundingly polled 758 votes to become the NDC candidate for the constituency as against his only contender, Madam Adoboe who managed with a paltry 99 votes in the NDC primaries.

Madam Lydia Alhassan on the other hand ran unopposed.

The NPP has held the Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary seat since 2000.

---citinewsroom

