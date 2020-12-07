Pre-Election Postscript

Listen to article

In the Salis Yakubu bribery video news story, we are informed that prior to him being granted audience with/by President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Alhaji Abass, the Executive-Director of Urban Roads, had paid some unspecified sums of bribe money, or what clearly appears to have been bribe money, to several nondescript intermediaries but none of these anonymous intermediaries ever honored their promises (See “Salis Yakubu: Man Who Recorded US $ 40,000 Bribery Video Opens Up” Ghanaweb.com 12/6/20). Now, what the foregoing testimony clearly implies is that the Akufo-Addo Presidency was not on the easy take, as even staunch party stalwarts like Mr. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong and his minion, Mr. Kwame Asare Obeng (aka A-Plus), had wanted Ghanaians to believe from the very beginning of the Akufo-Addo Presidency.

Which also probably explains why Alhaji Abass reportedly used Dr. Baffuor Adjei Bawuah, Ghana’s Chief Diplomat to the United States or Ambassador, to personally lead Alhaji Abass to Nana Akufo-Addo. We are also informed that in appreciation of Dr. Bawuah’s effort of bringing Alhaji Abass into audience with the President, Dr. Bawuah had been voluntarily offered the relatively modest sum of GHȻ 10,000 as the audience seeker’s token of appreciation. There is absolutely no credible evidence pointing to the fact of Dr. Bawuah’s having either personally demanded or bargained for the payment of the aforementioned amount or having extorted the same in the inexcusably obscene manner described by Mr. Manasseh Azure Awuni vis-à-vis the payola extortion scam that was shamelessly executed by the then-Vice-President John Dramani Mahama from Mr. Jibril Kanazoe, the Burkinabe road and building contractor.

What we also find to be especially significant in the news story under discussion is report that the brutal slaying of Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ professional associate, Mr. Ahmed Suale, was a very tragic case of mistaken identity. But, of course, it does not make matters any better to learn that the goon or hit squad that literally laid waste to the life and existence of Mr. Suale was actually on the deadly lookout for Mr. Salis Yakubu Atsuluho. Either way, a precious human life would senselessly have been taken, even as one has already been senselessly taken. I just don’t sincerely believe this patently apocryphal myth that, somehow, the goon squad that brutally executed Mr. Suale had originally been contracted by highly placed elements or operatives within the ruling New Patriotic Party.

We will need hard and solid evidence to credibly confirm such curious possibility, in view of what the global Ghanaian community already knows about the direct involvement of National Democratic Congress’ bigwigs like Mr. Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, the National Chairman of the country’s main opposition National Democratic Congress in the globally infamous Kumasi abduction and kidnapping of the three young, white Canadian women NGO volunteers about a year-and-half ago, a heinous crime and an epic national contretemps for which Mr. Ofosu-Ampofo and several other bona fide members and operatives of the NDC stand indicted.

We also need to learn precisely why both Messrs. Sammy Gyamfi, the so-called National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress, and Mr. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, the ruling New Patriotic Party’s Member of Parliament for Assin-Central Constituency, in the Central Region, arrived at their respective conclusions. Which is also not to say that, somehow, the allegedly contracted rubout of Mr. Salis Yakubu Atsuluho could not have been underwritten by some nefarious elements among the ranks of the New Patriotic Party. As well, report that the man who videotaped Alhaji Abass’ meeting with President Akufo-Addo had posed as the brother of the alleged bribe giver and secretly recorded the event in a bid to blackmailing the President, should Nana Akufo-Addo, for any number of reasons, decide to relieve Alhaji Abass of his Urban Roads Executive-Director’s portfolio, is one that needs to be critically examined by the Office of Attorney-General Sophia Akuffo for possible criminal breach of protocol and prompt prosecution.

This is a crystal clear case of a criminal setup or frameup without any forensically established prior evidence linking the President and/or the Presidency to a beehive or network of bribery and extortion by any of our National Security Agencies, such as the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service (GPS), but not limited to the latter establishment. We also need to know precisely how and why Mr. Salis Yakubu Atsuluho came to be marked out or down for the rubout that allegedly ended up mistakenly snuffing the life out of Mr. Suale. Mr. Kweku Baako, the Editor-Publisher of the New Crusading Guide, who is also widely known to have mentored Mr. Anas Aremeyaw Anas in the art of investigative journalism and is also known to have introduced Mr. Atsuluho to the Tiger-Eye Private Investigators’ corporate proprietor, needs to be far more forthcoming than merely expressing personal regret or remorse for having made Mr. Atsuluho a personal and/or professional acquaintance of Mr. Anas Aremeyaw Anas. There is quite a slew of questions to be answered here. As well, a significant number of puzzles have yet to be credibly and meticulously pieced together.

*Visit my blog at: KwameOkoampaAhoofeJr

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

English Department, SUNY-Nassau

Garden City, New York

December 6, 2020

E-mail: [email protected]