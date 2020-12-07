ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: The Most Befitting Memorial In Honor Of The Late J. J. Rawlings...
07.12.2020 Headlines

Kyebi: Heavy security presence at Akufo-Addo’s Polling Station

There is tight military at the Kyebi Rocks of Ages Polling Center in the Abuakwa South Municipality of the Eastern Region where President Akufo Addo is expected to cast his vote around 9:30am this morning.

President Akufo-Addo and his family are expected to cast their ballots in the Constituency.

Ahead of the President's visit Kyebi, Samuel Atta Akyea, the Member of Parliament for the area, stormed the Polling centre to verify the President's name on the voters register.

President Akufo-Addo who is seeking a re-election hails from the Eastern Region.

DGN Online's Eastern Regional Correspondent, Daniel Bampoe, is covering the voting process at the Kyebi Rocks of Ages Polling Center.

---DGN online

