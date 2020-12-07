Bawumia calls for peaceful elections

Listen to article

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has voted in his polling stations in the Walewale constituency of the North East Region.

Speaking to the media after casting his ballot, Dr. Bawumia called for a peaceful electoral process maintaining that Ghana should defend its spot as the best example of democracy in West Africa.

He also urged Ghanaians to come out in their numbers and exercise their franchise.

“I went through all the COVID-19 protocols. And it has gone on very smoothly. I have cast my vote, and everybody should be patient in carrying out this constitutional duty.”

“We want to wish the Electoral Commission well. We want to wish all Ghanaians well. And we should make our nation proud by ensuring a peaceful process,” he said

Over 17 million Ghanaians are exercising their franchise at the over 38,000 polling stations across the country today, Monday, December 7, 2020, to elect a president and their Members of Parliament.

The exercise which began at 7am at most centres is expected to end at 5pm.

---citinewsroom