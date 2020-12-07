ModernGhanalogo

07.12.2020 General News

Family of late Alhaji B.K Adamu thanks Akufo-Addo for naming youth resource centre after late former MP

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The family of the late Naa Alhaji B.K Adama of Busa has expressed gratitude to President Akufo-Addo for naming the multi-purpose youth resource centre of excellence in Wa after the former Member of Parliament for Wa Constituency passed away in 2003.

On November 3, 2020, the Upper West Regional Minister, Hon. Dr Hafiz Bin Salih announced at a durbar of chiefs of the Wala Traditional Area at the Wa-Naa’s palace to climax the 2020 Dumba festival, that the president had decided to name the newly-built Youth Resource centre in Wa after Naa Alhaji B.K Adama.

With the announcement being received by the chiefs and people with much delight and appreciation, the family of late Alhaji B.K Adamu have followed up with a letter of gratitude to President Akufo-Addo.

They say it is their prayer that the sitting president wins the 2020 General Election to continue his good works.

“It is our prayer that the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and NPP will be retained in the 7th December, 2020 elections for a continuation of the realization of the dreams of the founding fathers of the Danquah-Dombo-Busia tradition,” a statement signed by Naa Jamal Adama Kpegla on behalf of the family of late Alhaji B.K Adamu has said.

The statement concludes, “We will very much call on all the people of the Wa Central constituency in particular to vote for the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary candidate, Hajia Humu Awudu in the coming elections to return the seat for the Danquah – Dombo Busa tradition (Northern Peoples Party – NPP) in the memory of Alhaji Bukari Kpegla Adama.”

