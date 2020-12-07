ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
07.12.2020 Elections

Our members are not agents of political violence – USAG to politicians

Our members are not agents of political violence – USAG to politicians
LISTEN DEC 7, 2020

The University Students' Association of Ghana (USAG) has asked politicians to desist from using its members to foment trouble during the elections.

Already various stakeholders and political parties have campaigned for peace ahead of the elections with the recent one being the signing of the peace pact by the heads of two major political parties, the National Democratic Congress(NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Addressing the media at a press briefing, President of the USAG, Paul Abrokwah indicated that the union promotes peace and that they will disown their members who engage in electoral violence.

“We are asking the political leaders and parties to stay away from our constituents. They are not agents of political violence. Because should there be a problem, the union will not defend anybody. During the registration exercise, we saw a lot of them”.

He further urged its members to exercise their franchise by going out and voting massively for any candidate they prefer.

“We are also urging them to go out on Monday to cast their ballots because on the ballot better quality and accessible education on it”.

---citinewsroom

More Elections
Modern Ghana Links
I never said election 2020 was rigged – says Mac Manu
02.01.2021 | Elections
C/R: Police secure court order to stop Effutu NDC from protesting over election results
02.01.2021 | Elections
NDC’s continued protests won’t affect election petition – Amaliba
02.01.2021 | Elections
Minority will use legitimate means to resist subversion of the people’s will – Ablakwa
01.01.2021 | Elections
NDC MPs run to American, British partners over election results
02.01.2021 | Elections
We'll block all MPs in disputed constituencies from entering Parliament – Ablakwa
31.12.2020 | Elections
Why did you lie to your supporters that you won election 2020? – Akilu Sayibu queries Mahama
31.12.2020 | Elections
NPP-UK blasts Mahama for lying, ill-informing NDC supporters to cause violence
31.12.2020 | Elections
Ensure fair representation of women on election petition panel – Feminist CSOs tell Chief Justice
31.12.2020 | Elections
Live Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

COVID-19: GES, others to begin sensitisation ahead of school...
49 minutes ago

Akufo-Addo announces end of double-track system for SHS firs...
49 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line