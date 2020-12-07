Our members are not agents of political violence – USAG to politicians

The University Students' Association of Ghana (USAG) has asked politicians to desist from using its members to foment trouble during the elections.

Already various stakeholders and political parties have campaigned for peace ahead of the elections with the recent one being the signing of the peace pact by the heads of two major political parties, the National Democratic Congress(NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Addressing the media at a press briefing, President of the USAG, Paul Abrokwah indicated that the union promotes peace and that they will disown their members who engage in electoral violence.

“We are asking the political leaders and parties to stay away from our constituents. They are not agents of political violence. Because should there be a problem, the union will not defend anybody. During the registration exercise, we saw a lot of them”.

He further urged its members to exercise their franchise by going out and voting massively for any candidate they prefer.

“We are also urging them to go out on Monday to cast their ballots because on the ballot better quality and accessible education on it”.

---citinewsroom