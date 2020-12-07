Odododiodoo: Confusion rocks City Engineers polling station as voters accuse EC, police

2020 Election HQ

There was chaos at the City Engineers polling station in the Odododiodoo Constituency in the Greater Accra Region after some voters forced their way into the centre despite the presence of security officers.

The voters who had formed a long queue in front of the main entrance to the centre forced themselves into the polling station.

Security officers had a difficult time controlling the crowd as they were overpowered by the impatient voters who had been in the queue since the early hours of Monday, December 7.

Electoral officials supervising the process were also helpless in calming the crowd.

However, after forcibly getting to the station, some voters engaged in fisticuffs as they were unable to rearrange themselves into the queues they had already formed outside the main entrance.

Citi News‘ Nii Ayikwei Okine who was at the scene reported that some disgruntled voters alleged that the EC and security officers were circumventing the process by allowing persons who had not joined the queue into the premises.

“We came here at dawn to form the queue, but after hours of staying here, the officers will just come and allow some persons in. The police officers are not doing anything about it, they are just here looking on without taking any action. They are not giving us the opportunity to get in that is why we had to force our way in”, one of the voters lamented.

