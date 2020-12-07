Akufo-Addo, Mahama cast ballot

2020 Election HQ

President Nana Akufo-Addo and former President John Dramani Mahama have both cast their ballot.

Mr Akufo-Addo voted at the Kyebi Rocks of Ages Polling Centre.

Former President John Dramani Mahama also arrived in Bole in the Northern Region to cast his ballot.

They both cast their ballots in their respective polling stations a few minutes past 10am.

President Akufo-Addo who is seeking a re-election hails from the Eastern Region.

Former President Mahama who is fighting for a come back was mobbed by teeming supporters in the area.