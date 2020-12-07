Covid19 officer missing at Obolo Store Polling Centre

The Covid-19 Officer for the voting exercise at the Obolo Store Polling Centre 2 in the Bortiannor Ngleshie Amanfro Constituency is yet to report.

Voting started around 7:00am this morning.

The EC had promised to ensure strict compliance with Coronavirus safety protocols at all its 38,622 polling stations across the 16 regions of Ghana.

But DGN Online's Issa Mohammed who is covering the voting exercise at the Bortiannor Ngleshie Amanfro Constituency said as at 8:05am, the Covid19 Officer was still not at post at the Obolo Store polling centre 2.

The Presiding officer, George Asare Bediako, said a distress call has been made to the district office for a new Covid19 officer to be deployed to the centre.

