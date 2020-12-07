Election 2020: Voting underway nationwide [Photos]

Voting has started in the over 38,000 polling stations across the country.

With many voters already in long queues, the polls have begun in earnest at most of the polling stations.

Per regulations from the Electoral Commission, voting starts at 7am and ends at 5pm, after which sorting and counting will be done at the various centres.

An early tour by Citi News reports across the country revealed that majority of polling stations had received all relevant materials including ballot papers, ballot boxes among others to enable them to commence the voting process.

Over 17 million eligible voters are expected to cast their ballots in the crucial polls being keenly contested by the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and former President John Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Other presidential candidates contesting in the polls are; Brigitte Akosua Dzogbenuku – flagbearer of the Progressive People's Party (PPP), Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings of the National Democratic Party (NDP), Hassan Ayariga of the All People's Congress (APC), Ivor Kobina Greenstreet of the Convention People's Party (CPP), David Asibi Ayindenaba Apasera of the People's National Convention (PNC).

The Electoral Commission (EC) is expecting a high turn out from the general elections.

At a press conference on Sunday, December 6, 2020, ahead of the elections, the Chairperson, Jean Mensa announced that the special voting exercise which was undertaken a week earlier recorded an 87% voter turn out.

---citinewsroom