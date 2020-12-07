Election 2020: CODEO deploys over 4,000 observers

The Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) has deployed more than 4,000 observers for today’s [Monday, December 7] general elections.

These observers will be stationed at all 275 constituencies across the 16 regions of the country.

CODEO at the media engagement on Sunday said, 1,502 of the number are deployed as Parallel Vote Tabulation (PVT) observers.

Acting Chair of CODEO, Sheihk Aremeyaw Shaibu also disclosed that other stationary observers will be deployed as Regional Coordinators, Constituency Supervisors (CS), its General Assembly and Board Members as Roaming/Mobile Observers (ROs) in all the 16 regions.

“CODEO will deploy close to 4,400 observers throughout the country on polling day. The total number of CODEO’s 4000 observers will be deployed as Rapid Response Observers (RROs) to a representative sample of polling stations located in all the 275 constituencies across the 16 regions of the country. Out of this number, 1,502 are deployed as Parallel Vote Tabulation (PVT) Observers. CODEO will deploy its observers to all the 275 Constituency Collation Centres and the National Results Collation Center (NRCC) in Accra to observe and report on results collation, tabulation, and declaration.

Sheihk Aremeyaw Shaibu all urged all stakeholders to uphold the democratic principles of ensuring peace during and after the December 7 elections.

He asked politicians and sympathizers of the various political parties to abide by the laws of the electoral body.

Highlighting measures put in place to ensure a comprehensive observation exercise, he expressed the institution’s readiness to provide adequate information.

“CODEO continues to remind and urge all Ghanaians to uphold the democratic principles of peacefully selecting our leaders into government. CODEO is encouraged of the few recorded violent incidents during the campaign period, and hope that the stakeholders take into the voting process attitude of non-confrontation and resort to the rules of the electoral process to resolve any differences or dispute. CODEO, for its part, assures Ghanaians that it will play its role as independent, impartial and objective observers during the process. It is our firm belief that CODEO's presence at polling stations will contribute to having a moderating influence on key actors and help ensure electoral integrity. CODEO will continue to collaborate and cooperate with the EC, political parties, like-minded civil society organizations platforms, international observers, the media and other stakeholders with similar goals in order for Ghana to achieve, once again, a peaceful, credible and successful 2020 elections”, Sheihk Aremeyaw Shaibu said.

Over 17 million Ghanaians to vote today

More than 17 million Ghanaians are deciding whether the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will be Ghana's President for another four years or not.

President Akufo-Addo is facing keen competition from the National Democratic Congress' (NDC) Presidential Candidate, John Dramani Mahama who served as Ghana's President from 2012 to 2016.

Apart from Akufo-Addo and Mahama, there are 10 other candidates in the presidential race.

Today's voting will also help Ghanaian elect their Members of Parliament.

Voting will take place in 38,622 polling stations in the 275 constituencies across the country as compared to 33,000 polling stations in the 2016 elections.

This is Ghana's eighth election in the Fourth Republic.

The Electoral Commission (EC) has assured that declaration of results will be done 24 hours after the polls, unlike previous elections where results were announced days after the polls.

---citinewsroom