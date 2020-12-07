ModernGhanalogo

E/R: Pregnant woman in labour storm station to vote before giving birth

A 40-year-old pregnant woman from Kofigya, a suburb of Suhum Municipality in the Eastern Region who is believed to be in labour, Madam Elizabeth Okyere, has stormed the area polling station to cast her vote before going to the hospital to give birth.

The woman was brought to the Kofigya Presby School Polling centre in a taxi as she is heard screaming while waiting for the process to start for her to vote.

According to the mother of three, President Akufo – Addo has done a lot for the country, among which are free Senior High School.

For that, she said she needed to vote for Mr Akufo-Addo.

She said if she didn’t vote before going to the hospital to deliver she would not be able to vote again since she will be on admission.

She explained to DGN that even though she has been in labour since 4am, she will wait to cast her vote before going to the hospital.

Some of the voters who are waiting in queue expressed shock about the pregnant woman attitude asking why she is waiting to vote before going to the hospital.

---Daily Guide

