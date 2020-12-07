ModernGhanalogo

07.12.2020 Elections

Guan District to vote only presidential – EC

LISTEN DEC 7, 2020

The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced that eligible voters in the Guan District will take part in only the presidential election today, Monday, December 7.

The areas within the newly created Guan District are Santrofi, Akpafu, Likpe, and Lolobi.

The commission explained that, although the Guan district has been established, a constituency is yet to be created in that regard.

“The Commission wishes to announce for the information of the public, especially voters in the Buem Constituency that the 7th December 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary Elections will take place in the Buem Constituency as scheduled from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm.”

“However, as a result of the creation of the Guan District Local Government (Guan District Assembly) (Establishment) Instrument, 2020 and pending the creation of the Guan Constituency, eligible voters in the Guan District will vote only in the Presidential Election but not in the Parliamentary Election in the Buem Constituency.”

“Voters in the Guan District are to take note of this Directive from the Electoral Commission.”

The Commission made this known in a press statement on Sunday, December 6, 2020.

Below is the full press statement from the Commission

