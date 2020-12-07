One arrested in Kwesimintsim as residents block EC officials from setting up over bad roads
Police in Kwesimintsim have picked up one person at Whindo in the Kwesimintsim constituency after residents blocked the road in the area to electoral officials.
The action according to the angry residents, the action was to express their outrage over the bad road network which has been abandoned over the years.
With the intervention of the police, the road has since been cleared for the officials of the Electoral Commission to move to their polling stations.