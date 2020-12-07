To preserve the peace,

Note that;

This vote is not about fighting,

To preserve the peace,

This vote is not about shouting at your opponent,

To preserve the peace,

This vote is not about being impatient at one another,

To preserve the peace,

This vote is not about your physical strength,

To preserve the peace,

This vote is not about being the loudest voice,

To preserve the peace,

This vote is not about superiority of social class,

To preserve the peace,

This vote is not about exhibiting your anger,

To preserve the peace,

This vote is all about showing LOVE

BEFORE,

DURING,

AND AFTER,

CASTING YOUR VOTE.

This way can we afford to maintain and preserve the sanctity of the invaluable resource called peace.

God bless our home land Ghana!

And make our nation great and strong!

Ghana first!