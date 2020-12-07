Babile-Baagangne community connected to national grid after boycotting NPP campaign activities

Listen to article

The Babile-Baagangne community in the Lawra Municipality, Upper West Region, has been connected to the national grid following a series of campaigns and threat by the community to boycott the 2020 general election.

The elders and people of the community issued a press statement on November 16, 2020 giving the Lawra Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mr Martin Bomba-Ire and the Member of Parliament for the Lawra Constituency, Mr Anthony Karbo one week ultimatum to electrify the community or face their wrath.

Following the press statement was a boycott of two campaign meetings organised by the MCE and the MP in the community on 25th and 28th November, 2020.

The boycott of the meetings was sharply followed by a community meeting to reaffirm their decision not to participate in the general election if the community was not connected to power before December 7, 2020.

In response, the MCE and the MP facilitated the processes which led to the connection of the community to the national grid on 5th December, 2020.

“Good evening house, it is gratifying to report that our fight for lights have received positive results. The politicians have Nicodemusly gone to Baagangne at about 21:45 to commission the lights”, the Assemblymember for the Babile Electoral Area, Mr Alex Yirikye said in a WhatsApp message on the community WhatsApp platform.

Other communities in the municipality included Bagri and Baapari.