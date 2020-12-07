Ghana’s election 2020 – the youth as a center of peace

The joy of peace in our day to day endeavour cannot be over-emphasized. In this sense, the right to vote and be voted for must be exercised with integrity less it is withdrawn. This exercise behoves on us to value the very existence of this nation and the sweat of those who fought for it.

As we go to the polls to exercise this basic right in a manner that will truly demonstrate and represent our actual intent, it is also our civic responsibility to do so, withholding the peace of this country in high esteem.

Like all earlier peace singers have said already, I wish to add my voice to their clarion lyrics in saying that Ghana is all we have. There is the need, therefore, to endeavour to count only ballots and not bullets. All our neighbours have their domestic issues to deal with and are not ready for extra.

The future of the youth still hangs in the balance should this country be destabilized through electoral violence. We cannot settle our scores through violent means. Living as a responsible youth is the key to peace building in our society.

In view of the above, I beseech you all to uphold peace in this year’s election and dare to demonstrate it as we go to the poll’s tomorrow Monday 7th December, 2020. There is one mandate we have as youth going into this election and that is captured by the Good Old Book – The Bible;

“Pray for the peace of Jerusalem: May those who love you be secure. May there be peace within your walls and security within your citadels. For the sake of my brothers and friends, I will say peace be with you. For the sake of the house of the Lord our God, I will seek your prosperity”. Psalm 122:6-9

Let us join hands and pray to God to lead and guide us in this election. At the end of the day, we want Ghana to emerge victorious as always. You matter, I matter and we matter in this call to promote Ghana but not individual interest.

As an agent change and a peace ambassador, I wish to employ you, especially the youth, to resist any attempt by anyone to engage in any act of violence at the expense of the priceless peace of this country - Ghana.

#Election2020

#Ghana1st

#I pledge2peace