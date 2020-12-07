ModernGhanalogo

07.12.2020 Elections

PDP Ghana Chapter wishes peace ahead of today's election

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ghana Chapter wishes Ghana a free, fair and peaceful elections as the Ghanaians elect leaders today, December 7.

A little over 17million eligible voters will go to the polls today to elect a president and a Members of Parliament for the various constituencies.

In a press signed by the National Chairman of PDP Ghana Chapter Oscar Ugoh, it wishes Ghana a peaceful election while insisting that it is the hope that the best candidates win at the end of the exercise.

“As a people we pray that the best candidate with the highest majority votes wins this historic election. We stand in total solidarity and hope for future political and economic engagements after the winner emerges. The world is looking up to Ghana to deliver once again a transparent and peaceful election,” part of a press release from the PDP Ghana Chapter reads.

Below is the full press release:

PDP GHANA CHAPTER JOIN MILLIONS ACROSS THE WORLD TO WISH GHANA A PEACEFUL ELECTION

Peoples Democratic Party PDP Ghana Chapter sends its good wishes to the people of Ghana as the country goes to the polls tomorrow to elect a President and members of parliament.

Over the years, Ghana as a country has always being a beacon of Democracy in Africa. This beautiful and peaceful country has never relented in consolidating its role model status for other countries to emulate.

As a people we pray that the best candidate with the highest majority votes wins this historic election. We stand in total solidarity and hope for future political and economic engagemnts after the winner emerges. The world is looking up to Ghana to deliver once again a transpsrent and peaceful election.

God bless Ghana!

God bless Nigeria !

God bless Africa !

OSCAR UGOH

NATIONAL CHAIRMAN

PDP GHANA CHAPTER

