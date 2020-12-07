PDP Ghana Chapter wishes peace ahead of today's election

Listen to article

Below is the full press release:

PDP GHANA CHAPTER JOIN MILLIONS ACROSS THE WORLD TO WISH GHANA A PEACEFUL ELECTION

Peoples Democratic Party PDP Ghana Chapter sends its good wishes to the people of Ghana as the country goes to the polls tomorrow to elect a President and members of parliament.

Over the years, Ghana as a country has always being a beacon of Democracy in Africa. This beautiful and peaceful country has never relented in consolidating its role model status for other countries to emulate.

As a people we pray that the best candidate with the highest majority votes wins this historic election. We stand in total solidarity and hope for future political and economic engagemnts after the winner emerges. The world is looking up to Ghana to deliver once again a transpsrent and peaceful election.

God bless Ghana!

God bless Nigeria !

God bless Africa !

OSCAR UGOH

NATIONAL CHAIRMAN

PDP GHANA CHAPTER