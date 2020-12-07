It's worthless to die for any political party — Rev. Abayo to Ghanaian voters 

Listen to article

The General Overseer of Good News Testimonies Church, Rev. Fredrick Abeyo has admonished the teeming youth of the various political parties not to allow themselves to be used as agents to destroy the peace of Ghana in the December 7 general elections.

He reminded them of the fact the election is an "appointment of somebody's father whose children may not be in the country to vote for their parents and therefore allowing yourselves to be used to cause violence will lead to lost of lives."

In a statement posted on his Facebook wall titled: "My Advice On Ghana Election", Rev. Abeyo said, "No one is worth dying for".

Adding that "If you are injured, the burden is on your family. If you die, it's your family that has lost something not the party. Your injury or death will not bring the country to a halt neither will your party declare a holiday to celebrate you, Ghana will still move on".

The leader of Good News Testimonies Church admonished all the voters to consider their impact in their family first before thinking of dying for any political party.

Rev. Abeyo further admonished them not to be used as tools for the devil to destroy the peace Ghana is enjoying.

"Peace is priceless. Vote and go home. Your family needs you. Above all, I know for sure that one party will win and that party is JCP (Jesus Christ Party)."

Ghana is expected to conduct its general elections on Monday 7th December 2020 to elect a new president and 275 members of parliament. As a result, 11 political parties and one independent presidential candidate have joined the race to win the mandate of the Ghanaian people.

This has resulted into immense tension, accusations, counter-accusations, allegations and series of confrontations among the political parties/candidates especially between the two leading parties, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) led by the incumbent President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the opposition leader/former President John Dramani Mahama respectively.