A/R: Man commits suicide

Residents of Manso-Datano in the Ashanti Region woke up Sunday morning to a bizarre scene of a man, aged 24, was found dead, hanging on a tree.

The family could not tell what might have pushed Kwabena Gyimah to take his own life.

Mr Kwaku Addae, Uncle to the deceased, discovered the body close to their residence at about 0600 hours, with a rope tied around his neck and the tongue protruding.

Police investigating the case at the Manso-Datano Police Station confirmed the story to the Ghana News Agency saying no foul play was, however, suspected.

Meanwhile the body has been deposited at the St. Martin's Catholic Hospital Morgue for autopsy.

—GNA