Akufo-Addo Is Still Ghana’s Most Incorruptible Politician and Statesman

I just finished reading the Salis Yakubu Atsuluho news story on Ghanaweb.com (See “Salis Yakubu: Man Who Recorded US $40,000 Bribery Video Opens Up” Ghanaweb.com 12/6/20). If this is the globally advertised “Bombshell” that the notorious Washington, DC-based Mr. Kevin Taylor hoped to unleash on December 1, in his ungodly bid to royally, definitively and eternally ruining the lifelong and hard-earned image, reputation and dignity of President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, then the Mahama goon and mercenary owner of the so-called Loud Silence cheap propaganda machine actually ended up royally and, perhaps, even apocalyptically undermining the already tanked or decidedly nonexistent image and reputation the Gonja Witch-Hunter. The afore-referenced news story also further confirms the globally proven image and reputation of Candidate John “Flying Guinea Fowl” Dramani Mahama as a veritable payola-guzzling worm and an irredeemable political scam-artist.

If, ultimately, the man at the center of this videotaped dastardly attempt to obliterate President Akufo-Addo from the pantheon of Ghana’s foremost politicians and statesmen and women, that is, Alhaji Abass, the Executive-Director of Urban Roads, was fired, as has been implied in the afore-referenced news story, despite allegedly trying to grease the palms of Nana Akufo-Addo with the handsome payola sum of $ 40,000 (USD), in a desperate bid to keeping the job which he had apparently been holding, presumably, under the pathologically payola-wracked Mills-Mahama regime or the Mahama/ Amissah-Arthur regime, then this vendetta-seeking video has only gone to further cement the already well-established image and reputation of President Akufo-Addo as a payola-impregnable or unassailable major Ghanaian politician and statesman. Which is also why this most dastardly attempt by Mahama shills like Messrs. Taylor and Atsuluho has so apocalyptically and epically failed in its ineradicably filthy objective of cheaply reducing the humanly impeccable dignity and reputation of Ghana’s former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice to the guttersnipe’s level of his main political opponent, to wit, Mr. John Dramani Mahama.

But there is also something inescapably disturbing in the very fact that all three “professionally trained” investigative journalists associated with Mr. Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ Tiger-Eye Private Investigators Limited Liability Company, assuming that, indeed, Tiger PI has been duly and legitimately registered to operate in the statutorily unorthodox manner in which it has been operating, under the official direction of former President John “Akonfem-Kanazoe” Dramani Mahama, including Messrs. Anas Aremeyaw Anas, Salis Yakubu Atsuluho and, of course, the brutally slain Ahmed Suale. If the preceding observation has validity in functional veracity then, of course, it clearly cannot be gainsaid that there very well may exist a deliberate and systematic plot by some “Ntafo ‘Investigative’ journalists” to royally and eternally ruin the enviable and hard-earned and long-achieved reputation of some Akan-descended Ghanaian politicians and statesmen, foremost among whom is President Akufo-Addo, for the prime and/or exclusive benefit and advantage of Mr. John “Embraer-Airbus” Dramani Mahama.

If the preceding observation has any iota of verity or truth, then a North-South or an Otani-Kabonga civic discord may very well be fast shaping up somewhere down the road or the pike, as Americans are wont to say. It also goes without saying that the battle for the heart and soul of the JB Danquah-baptized and Kwame Nkrumah-inaugurated Sovereign Democratic Republic of Ghana will not be puritanically or exclusively composed on either side of full-blooded Akans Versus full-blooded Ntafo. Most likely, both warring or would-be warring factions or battalions would include “Naturalized Ntafo” like Mr. Kevin Taylor and vice-versa. But what makes this rather bizarre case scenario more scandalously complicating is the apparently unwritten statutory replacement by our Chief Otani, to wit, Mr. Kwame Gonja Dramani Mahama (aka “The Third NDC John”) of our National Security Agency (NSA), specifically speaking, the Ghana Police Service (GPS), with the fully Otani-owned and incorporated, a la SADA-style, Tiger-Eye PI Corporation. We still don’t know how much Mr. Anas Aremeyaw Anas and his Tiger-Eye Corporation were paid with the taxpayer’s money by the then-President Mahama to sting up some deliberately targeted members of Ghana’s judiciary.

At any rate, the preceding picture is as characteristically ugly as only Little Dramani could make the same. Fortunately, or unfortunately, the hitherto seemingly intractable pieces of the puzzle surrounding the brutal slaying of Mr. Ahmaed Suale are fast becoming more tractable and forensically coherent. One thing, however, is crystal clear: and it is the fact that, mistaken identity or not, Mr. Suale (and we shall be dealing with this critical issue momentarily) most likely was brutally executed, Mafia-style, by elements inside the Mahama-led National Democratic Congress, in a bid to criminally destabilizing the country and making the same practically ungovernable for the unprecedentedly progressive, visionary and democratically elected Akufo-Addo-led government of the New Patriotic Party.

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

English Department, SUNY-Nassau

Garden City, New York

December 6, 2020

E-mail: [email protected]