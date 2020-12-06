Improper behaviour during elections won’t be tolerated – Akufo-Addo warns

President Nana Akufo-Addo says he is convinced that the security agencies in the country will act professionally in dealing with any one who misconducts himself during the 2020 polls.

He said the security services will deal with any such character without partisan considerations.

The president gave the indication while addressing the country in a nationwide televised address ahead of the December 7 general elections.

He said, “Improper behaviour by any citizen, no matter their political colour will not be tolerated and I am encouraged by the assurances of the Inspector General of Police, as well as by the heads of the other security services that they will be even handed in their response to issues.”

Nana Akufo-Addo said he has been briefed by the security agencies that they have made adequate preparations to ensure the sanctity of the electoral process.

More than 17 million Ghanaians are expected to cast their votes in over 33,000 polling stations across the country on Monday December 7, 2020.

The heightened anxiety over this year’s elections, like previous ones comes with risks of violence and other election-related offences.

This tend to affect the sanctity and sometimes the credibility of the elections.

But President Akufo-Addo is optimistic that that elections will be conducted smoothly and is urging all Ghanaians to act responsibly during the period.

He said the security agencies will do their work without fear or intimidation.

Meanwhile, Nana Akufo-Addo is urging all eligible voters to go out in their numbers to vote in the elections.

He said abstaining from exercising one’s franchise has negative consequences on the country’s democratic credentials.

He noted that Ghana has become a center of attraction with many countries paying attention to how the country will conduct the polls as a bastion of democracy on the continent.

— citinewsroom