Election 2020: Turnout and exercise your civic right — Akufo-Addo to Ghanaians

President Akufo-Addo has urged Ghanaians to turnout in their numbers tomorrow [Monday December 7, 2020] to vote in the general elections.

According to him, it the right of every citizen to do so.

President Akufo-Addo insists the cost for not voting is higher than the cost for voting and therefore urged Ghanaians not to feel intimidated but go all out to vote.

“Using your God given and constitutional right costs nothing. But staying home can come with a very stiff price. So I entreat all eligible voters to turnout in your numbers, cast your vote and thereby exercise your sovereign right to the making of government in the country. As President of the republic and Commander in Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces, it is my responsibility to guarantee the peace of the nation. It is as crucial that tomorrow's voting be conducted in an atmosphere of peace and security devoid of intimidation and violence.”

“The Ghanaian people are entitled to go about the exercise of their civic duties in peace and in freedom,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo further assured Ghanaians of a peaceful polls.

He also disclosed that the heads of the security agencies have given him their assurance of peace before, during and after the polls.

He however warned that persons who foment troubles would be adequately dealt with by security agencies without fear or favor

“The security services have assured me that they have made adequate preparations to protect the sanctity of the process. They have assured me of their determination to carry out their duties without fear or favor. Improper behavior by any citizen no matter their political color will not be tolerated.” About the 2020 polls

A total of 17,027,655 registered voters are expected to cast their ballot at about 33,367 polling stations across the country.

According to the Electoral Commission (EC), voting will commence at 7 am and end at 5 pm on election day.

In all, 12 candidates are on the ballots seeking to be elected as President of Ghana.

They are; Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo (NPP), John Dramani Mahama (NDC), Christian Kwabena Andrews (GUM), Ivor Kobina Greenstreet (CPP), Akua Donkor (GFP), Henry Herbert Lartey (GCPP), Hassan Ayariga (APC), Percival Kofi Akpaloo (LPG), David Asibi Ayindenaba Apasera (PNC), Brigitte Akosua Dzogbenuku (PPP), Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings (NDP) and Alfred Kwame Asiedu Walker, (Independent Candidate).

