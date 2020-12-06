Sunyani goes quite as political campaigns end

The Sunyani Township, particularly the central business district, was quiet on Sunday as political campaigns and other politically-related activities were halted on midnight of Saturday.

The law regulating the activities of the Electoral Commission bans political parties from campaigning 24 hours before the general elections.

On the basis of that law political parties could not display even party colours publicly and that was a major contributory factor to the silence in the Sunyani Township.

This is because one could see types of vehicles, notably campaign vans branded in the colours of especially the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) crisscrossing the length and breadth of the city with mounted loud speakers playing party songs to win the sympathy of floating voters in the last three months.

Thus all branded pick-up vehicles and other campaign vans were covered up to hide political colours and identities ahead of the election on Monday.

Consequently during the Ghana News Agency's (GNA's) rounds in the CBD, it was found that party posters, banners, flags mostly found everywhere were non-existent because they had all been removed in conformity with the law.

—GNA