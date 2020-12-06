ModernGhanalogo

06.12.2020 Elections

Election 2020: Tamale bus terminals record increased travelings

LISTEN DEC 6, 2020

Bus terminals in Tamale on Sunday recorded increased departures as many residents travelled out of the city to participate in tomorrow's December 7 general elections.

The GNA visited a number of bus terminals in the city, and saw many passengers waiting for their turn to board buses to various destinations within and outside the Northern Region.

At the Tamale-Yendi Bus Station as at 1445 hours, nine Benz buses each carrying between 31 and 36 passengers left Tamale for Yendi.

Mr Mohammed Zakari, Secretary of the Tamale-Yendi Bus Station told the GNA that on a normal day between six and seven buses would leave the station for Yendi.

Mr Zakari said passengers kept trickling in to the station today because of the elections, adding "The way things are going, I will not be surprised if 15 buses leave our station today for Yendi."

At the Tamale-Wa Bus Station, as at 1500 hours, 12 buses each carrying 15 passengers had left the station for Wa.

Mr Nashiru Yaziru, who was loading the buses, said "As you can see, we still have passengers here but we don't have enough buses to transport all of them."

Mr Yaziru said on a normal day, between 9 and ten buses would leave the station for Wa.

Similar situations were recorded at Tamale-Bawku, Tamale - Bolgatanga, and Tamale-Damongo Bus Stations.

The main Tamale town was uncharacteristically less busy and the usual scenes of party supporters riding motorcycles wearing their political party's paraphernalia was absent.

—GNA

