ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
06.12.2020 NDC News

Disregard NDC claims, we are not stuffing ballot boxes – NPP

Disregard NDC claims, we are not stuffing ballot boxes – NPP
Listen to article

In response to accusations by the National Democratic Party (NDC) that the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) is planning to stuff thumb-printed ballot papers in some regions and turning round to blame it on them, the NPP has urged the public to disregard such allegations.

According to the NPP, “the NDC is making all these allegations because it sees defeat staring at its face”.

On 6th December 2020 the NDC in a press statement signed by it's Director of Elections, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah said it had uncovered a sinister agenda by the New Patriotic Party to stuff ballot boxes with thumb printed ballot papers in the Ashanti, Volta, Northern, Upper East and Upper West Regions and blame it on the NDC.

But the NPP in a counter-statement signed by the General Secretary, John Boadu said the party has no intention of subverting the will of the people and that it believes come December 7, 2020, the elections will be in their favor.

“The NPP has no intention of subverting the will of the people. We believe that the Ghanaian people will renew our mandate based on an unassailable track record of achievement.

The NPP further accused NDC of still campaign 24 hours to the elections although all such activities must be halted.

“The NPP is shocked that less than 24 hours to an election, the NDC is still campaigning contrary to established convention under the guise of complaint of mischief by the NPP”.

Below is the press statement by the NPP

126202073604-k5fri7t2h0-284e9b9d-d280-44e5-a262-c4c821e2d338

— citinewsroom

More NDC News
Modern Ghana Links
Rise up against ‘exploding corruption’ – Goosie Tanoh tells NDC
31.12.2020 | NDC News
NDC presented no material evidence of value in Court to support its blatantly false claims — NPP
31.12.2020 | NDC News
NDC has done the needful---Olumanba
30.12.2020 | NDC News
Ablakwa donate wheelchairs to physically challenged persons on Christmas Day
25.12.2020 | NDC News
Assin North MP-elect not dual citizen – NDC rubbishes NPP claims
23.12.2020 | NDC News
Demonstrations can't change the electoral results, go to court---Olumanba to NDC
17.12.2020 | NDC News
NDC'll rebrand MASLOC — James Agalga
06.12.2020 | NDC News
NDC accuses NPP of planning to stuff ballot boxes in some regions
06.12.2020 | NDC News
NDC is the only party that can transform Ghana — Hon. Ismaila Ali Horoya
06.12.2020 | NDC News
Live Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

COVID-19: GES, others to begin sensitisation ahead of school...
45 minutes ago

Akufo-Addo announces end of double-track system for SHS firs...
45 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line