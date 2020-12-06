Disregard NDC claims, we are not stuffing ballot boxes – NPP

Listen to article

In response to accusations by the National Democratic Party (NDC) that the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) is planning to stuff thumb-printed ballot papers in some regions and turning round to blame it on them, the NPP has urged the public to disregard such allegations.

According to the NPP, “the NDC is making all these allegations because it sees defeat staring at its face”.

On 6th December 2020 the NDC in a press statement signed by it's Director of Elections, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah said it had uncovered a sinister agenda by the New Patriotic Party to stuff ballot boxes with thumb printed ballot papers in the Ashanti, Volta, Northern, Upper East and Upper West Regions and blame it on the NDC.

But the NPP in a counter-statement signed by the General Secretary, John Boadu said the party has no intention of subverting the will of the people and that it believes come December 7, 2020, the elections will be in their favor.

“The NPP has no intention of subverting the will of the people. We believe that the Ghanaian people will renew our mandate based on an unassailable track record of achievement.

The NPP further accused NDC of still campaign 24 hours to the elections although all such activities must be halted.

“The NPP is shocked that less than 24 hours to an election, the NDC is still campaigning contrary to established convention under the guise of complaint of mischief by the NPP”.

Below is the press statement by the NPP

— citinewsroom