NPP accuses NDC of still campaigning 24 hours to election

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government has accused the National Democratic Congress (NDC) of campaigning barely 24 hours to the elections on December 7.

While the campaign by the participating political parties was ended yesterday, the NDC today scheduled a press conference at the party’s headquarters for what they described as a pre-election briefing.

Reacting to the announcement of the press conference, the NPP has through a statement accused the main opposition party of flouting the law.

“The NPP is shocked that less than 24 hours to an election, the NDC is campaigning contrary to established convention, under the guise of a complaint of intended mischief by the NPP,” part of a statement signed by general secretary John Boadu reads.

While the NPP calls on Ghanaians to ignore all the hollow accusations from the NDC in the run-up to the elections, it noted that the Party has no intention of subverting the sovereign will of the people.

“We believe that the Ghanaian people will renew our mandate based on our unassailable track record of achievements,” part of the NPP statement adds.

