06.12.2020 General News

YPN supports NPP campaign in three constituencies with GHC75,000

By Kwabena Agyare || SaltfmOnline
Young Professionals Network (YPN), a network of young professionals that focuses on advocacy for youth empowerment and seeks avenues for young ones to unearth their talents as the future workforce of Ghana have donated GHS 75,000 to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in three constituencies in support of the December 7 elections.

The three constituencies are Ayawaso West Wuogun, Amasaman, and Afigya Kwabre Constituency.

Each of the three constituencies received GHC25,000.

Presenting the money to the Constituencies Executives at a short ceremony in Accra, President of YPN, Stephen Asiedu said the group decided on the three constituencies because they were notified by the National Level of the NPP that the three constituencies needed support to ensure victory for the party.

According to him, YPN shares in the ideologies of the NPP and as such saw the need to support the party in its quest to get re-elected.

Stephen Asiedu advised members of the group to go out in their numbers to vote massively for the NPP to ensure that President Akufo-Addo is re-elected.

He further charged all members of the group to encourage family and friends who have decided not to vote to change their minds.

YPN urges peace

The group also advised the youth not to allow themselves to be used by politicians to instigate violence in the elections on Monday.

Stephen Asiedu said the youth must put the future of the country first rather than working to satisfy the parochial interest of individuals who are mostly aged and will soon fade out of the system.

According to him, if the youth allow themselves to be used by politicians to plunge the country into a state of insecurity, then there will be no future for generations to come.

“The youth is the future of our country and oftentimes during elections and electoral processes they end up being used by political actors for the parochial interests of these politicians. We have advised that the youth should always look at protecting the future for themselves because if you do not do the right thing they will plunge the state into insecurity”, he cautioned.

