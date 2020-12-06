ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
06.12.2020 Europe

To root out Islamism we must break up urban ghettos: Paris politician Pécresse

By RFI
© AFP/Eric Piermont
LISTEN DEC 6, 2020
© AFP/Eric Piermont

Valérie Pécresse, the president of the Ile-de-France region, which includes Paris, has denounced what she called "urban separatism" and said eradicating Islamism was impossible without breaking up France's urban ghettos.

"We can't eradicate Islamism if we do not break up urban ghettos," Pécresse said in an interview with the Journal du Dimanche (JDD). "These ghettos...favour selfishness, community withdrawal and indoctrination.

"The government turns its head when confronted by this urban separatism," she added, expressing regret that a plan to address the issue of France's "banlieues" (suburbs) had been nipped in the bud two years ago. 

The banlieues have been the subject of heated debate for decades, spilling over into various other issues, most recently radicalisation and police violence.

Pécresse, a former minister in the right-wing government of Nicolas Sarkozy, is considered a potential candidate for upcoming presidential elections in 2022. 

'Islamism is the enemy'

The Ile-de-France president said there was a clear link between immigration and terrorism. "You would have to be blind not to see it," she affirmed, but said it was not the only cause.  

"The killer of (high school teacher) Samuel Paty was Chechen. The Nice cathedral attacker was an illegal migrant from Tunisia. But young French people also grow up hating their country."

"The enemy is Islamism. This ideology that brainwashes French people and migrants and pushes them to take up arms against France," she told JDD.

After months of debate, President Emmanuel Macron's anti-separatism bill to fight radical Islam, renamed the bill on "reinforcing republican principles", is due to be presented to ministers on Wednesday.

It would make schooling compulsory from the age of three, improve protection of public servants against threats and ramp up checks of associations and religious organisations in the spirit of the 1905 law on the separation of Church and State.
More Europe
Modern Ghana Links
France speeds up Covid vaccinations as furious Macron slams slow rollout
03.01.2021 | Europe
'Worrying trend' in France with Covid Christmas effect yet to show
03.01.2021 | Europe
CAR peace deal dead as rebel chiefs dismissed from inclusive government
02.01.2021 | Europe
Indian state run by Hindu nationalists abolishes Islamic schools
02.01.2021 | Europe
France toughens Covid curfew in 15 departments, Paris spared for now
02.01.2021 | Europe
Sound Kitchen listener resolutions for 2021
02.01.2021 | Europe
Illegal New Year's Eve rave party near Rennes finally ends
02.01.2021 | Europe
Year of hurdles in store for French President Emmanuel Macron
01.01.2021 | Europe
French health ministry to speed up Covid-19 vaccination campaign
01.01.2021 | Europe
Live Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

COVID-19: GES, others to begin sensitisation ahead of school...
44 minutes ago

Akufo-Addo announces end of double-track system for SHS firs...
44 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line