IDEG reactivates its election situation room and deploys election observers in all regions

It is election time again and as in previous elections, the Institute for Democratic Governance (IDEG) has initiated the process of scaling up its activities for the December 7th elections.

After successfully facilitating a historic Third Presidential Election Peace Pact signing ceremony on Friday 4th December, 2020, IDEG will from today, Sunday 6th December 2020 reactivate its election situation rooms around the country and deploy into 100 plus constituencies, 700 election observers.

The observers who have already undergone training by the Electoral Commission and IDEG training faculty are in high spirits and well-prepared to get into the field and watch the elections with eagle eyes. This is the time to put boots on the ground.

The nerve centre of IDEG’s election observation activities is the Elections Situation Room which gathers, screens, analyzes and disseminates vital information about major developments about the elections round the country. Situation rooms which have been located in the capitals of Ghana’s ten old regions are linked by various lines of communication to the National Elections Situation Room based at the IDEG House, East Legon in Accra.

With the overarching objective of promoting credible and peaceful elections, the IDEG situation rooms are open to other election stakeholders.

Election observers both domestic and international, media representatives, security agencies and members of the public are free to visit and share information. Stakeholders who for any reason cannot reach us in person can do so by phone or online and this will be equally appreciated.

The task of securing peaceful and credible elections on December 7th is a collective national responsibility. As people, we sink or swim together. We are therefore appealing to all of our fellow citizens regardless of the party colours they wear or party they are inclined towards to help Mother Ghana go into the 2020 elections and come out with the peace, tranquillity, and the big international reputation we have achieved in the past intact.

We have achieved peaceful and credible elections seven times during the Fourth Republic. Let us in unity and harmony do it one more time for God and country.

Call the IDEG Election Situation Room National Hotline on 054 435 7752 to send in relevant information pertaining to the elections.