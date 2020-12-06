Return John Mahama to power

Ghana made a grievous mistake voting H. E. John Dramani Mahama out of office in 2016. Ghana has been on a retrogressive path since Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo assumed the helm of the ship of state. In my candid opinion, it has been a complete waste of four years by the present visionless government.

I wrote my essay, “The Cardinal Rule in Sports: You Don’t Change a Winning Team” - Part 1 & 2, in the run-up to the 2016 election, strongly advocating for John Dramani Mahama to be retained in office for another four years to complete his good works and prosecute his great vision and developmental agenda for the country.

In the light of recent political developments in the country, during the recent voter’s registration exercise, where the citizenship of some citizenry was being questioned by others, it makes my essay a very poignant and a prophetic one. I stand by every word in it. All the critical issues I raised in the essay are still relevant today, which compels me to republish the essay. I crave for your indulgence in perusing it.

I call on the Ghanaian electorate to return John Dramani to power, by voting massively for him, come the December 7, 2020 General Elections. The country is headed in the wrong direction and is desperately clamouring for a change of leadership; in John Mahama, the masses see their Saviour.

John Mahama was dastardly pushed off the Presidential seat, literally, before he could complete his second term, through a well-orchestrated, grand-agenda of vilification and a concerted litany of lies and tags of corruption marshalled against him. The Ghanaian electorate, unfortunately, easily bought into this falsehood and vile propaganda.

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo came into power with a lot of goodwill from the people of Ghana, but four years hence, the government has blown all this goodwill. The Akufo-Addo administration has been a big disappointment. They are tall on rhetoric and big promises, but little on delivery. The masses are so dejected and realize the mistake they made in electing Nana Akufo-Addo. They realize they were far better off with John Mahama. The present administration, however, still deceptively touts itself as better managers of the economy, compared to John Mahama’s. They clearly and absolutely are not, in my candid opinion.

Their performance has been dismal and mediocre; in fact, nothing to write home about. Our economy has experienced great stagnation and strangulation since Nana Addo took over the reins of government. Numerous ongoing road projects and other infrastructural work, for instance. all came to a grinding halt with the change of government. Certainly, when you hold onto your purse and you do not spend, it would appear on paper you are rich, but in reality, you are not.

The supposedly positive microeconomic indicators, which weened Akufo-Addo’s New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration off the IMF and the World Bank two years into their administration, was only cosmetic. Barely a week into the Pandemic in 2020, Ghana was running back to the IMF for a 1 Billion Dollar bailout. Covid-19 has become an excuse for the government’s abysmal performance, but the truth is, the economy was not robust enough to withstand any external shocks and, sadly, had already taken a nose-dive about a year before the Pandemic outbreak, through gross mismanagement and financial malfeasance.

The Nana Akufo-Addo-led administration is always quick in condemning John Mahama for depending on IMF’s economic reform program in managing the country. They celebrated their government weening itself off the IMF, but, as I said, Covid-19 had barely struck, when they were knocking on the doors of the IMF for a 1 Billion Dollar bailout. It is alright for Nana Akufo-Addo and his NPP government to go to the IMF for assistance, but it is criminal for John Mahama and the NDC to do likewise. What sheer duplicity!

Nana Akufo-Addo’s government has had far more financial resources than the John Mahama administration. John Mahama worked with only one oil-field, while Akufo-Addo has had revenues from three oil wells in three fields. Ironically, the oil and gas infrastructure of the country, which Akufo-Addo is benefitting greatly from to run the economy, was largely built by John Mahama.

Additionally, Akufo-Addo’s administration, in four years, has borrowed almost four times more than Mahama did when he was in office, and almost twice all governments since Independence put together borrowed, but has virtually nothing to show for it. Meanwhile, in opposition Nana Addo complained bitterly about the 54 Billion Cedis Mahama borrowed, that he had added astronomically to Ghana’s public debt for future generations to come to pay. Mahama with 54 Billion Cedis carried out massive infrastructural projects around the country which are visible for all to see, state-of-the-art hospitals, universities, modern markets, airports, secondary schools, overpasses, bridges, roads, sports stadia, water-treatment plants, the Tema and Takoradi port expansion, energy generational plants, a modern gas plant, name it.

Most of the major infrastructural projects Nana Akufo-Addo is proudly commissioning around the country, like the Tema, Pokuase and Kasoa Interchanges, are all projects John Mahama initiated and sought full-funding for before leaving office. The rail line from Tema Harbour to Akosombo, through Mpakadan, which is soon to be completed, is a John Mahama project, funded by the Indian Exim Bank.

Goods destined for landlocked countries, like Burkina Faso and Mali, instead of travelling on our roads, which only shorten the life-span of the roads, would be conveyed by train to Akosombo, then by ferry to the northmost border point, Yendi, then by train or road into those countries. It is significant to note that John Mahama started the rebuilding of the near-collapsed Ghana Railways, and achieved incredibly so much in the rail-sector before leaving office, without having created any special ministry for railway development.

Governance is a continuum, and it is good the Nana Addo’s administration did not abandon these landmark projects, like they did many other numerous Mahama-initiated projects, like the E-Blocks, but credit has to be given where it is due. The National Democratic Congress (NDC) communicators, I am afraid, have not been vociferous enough and have allowed Nana Akufo-Addo and his NPP government to be falsely claiming credit for these projects, which are clearly not theirs; it is painful to see them sometimes even chide John Mahama at the commissioning events. I get amused how deceptive and insincere this current administration can be.

The Eastern University (The University of Environment and Sustainable Development at Somanya), the Green House Project in Dawhenya are all major John Mahama projects which were started before he left office and were recently completed under this current administration.

The 1992 Constitution enjoins successive governments to complete ongoing projects by previous governments, while embarking on theirs. As I said, credit has to be given where it is due, and it would be appropriate for the government in power to acknowledge John Mahama and the NDC government as the initiator of these projects they are commissioning, and not create the deceptive impression that it is their project. If John Mahama had not left office, the projects would definitely have been completed, anyway, because work had already begun on them.

Nana Akufo-Addo’s government is a sham. It is an ignominious failure. The government has failed on all fronts; on security, the economy, governance, the fight against corruption, energy generation, education, poverty alleviation, infrastructural development, science and technology, health, etc. Ghanaians have been cowed into a culture of silence for fear of their lives should they raise a voice of dissent.

Joblessness, poverty, disillusionment, frustration and despondency are the order of the day, while a corrupt government of family and friends, and government appointees continue to enrichen themselves through unscrupulous malfeasance. Ghana’s economy is presently in complete shambles and on a toboggan slide to abysmal nothing. Our country is neck-deep in debt, our debt to G.D.P. ratio, would be hitting 80% by the end of the year. The value of the Cedi keeps depreciating, leading to a skyrocketing of prices on goods and services. Living has become almost an impossibility for the average Ghanaian.

Many of the promises listed in the NDC 2021 – 2025 People’s Manifesto are already shamelessly being hijacked by the ruling NPP. The latest piracy by the incumbent is the Pension Scheme for Cocoa Farmers. The NDC had spelt out clearly in their manifesto that when they are back in power, among the many plans for the development of the cocoa industry, they were going to institute a pension scheme for our ageing cocoa farmers and fisherfolks, who form a backbone of our economy. A week to the elections, the NPP runs ahead of the NDC to launch a pension scheme for cocoa farmers. This unscrupulous act by the NPP is disgusting, to say the least, and is clearly an abuse of incumbency. It belies a bankruptcy of ideas on the part of the incumbent government.

The President has failed woefully in the fight against corruption. His Special Prosecutor, Mr. Martin Amidu, has recently resigned his office because of unwarranted interference with his work, he claimed; he confessed he did not see any serious commitment of the President to fight corruption, he only gave it lip service. In a long missive to the President, which he made public, Amidu boldly and derogatorily described the President himself as “the Mother Serpent of Corruption lying under a lily flower.”

Yaw Dumelovo, the Auditor General, was viciously asked to vacate his post and go home under bizarre circumstances, only because he was investigating the Senior Minister, Mr. Yaw Osafo Marfo, in an alleged fraud case, in which the latter had been indicted.

The Free Senior High Secondary (SHS), which is a Flagship program of the NPP, as good as it is, has been poorly implemented, because it was rushed through for political expediency, without considering the consequences, leading to the current obnoxious Double Track System, with its numerous attendant problems, like a hike in teenage pregnancy. With the Double Track, students are divided into a number of groups, identified by a primary colour, and they alternate in the number of weeks each group spends in school, while the others wait for their turn at home.

It is instructive to note that the Free SHS is not a creation of the NPP. It is enshrined in our constitution, that by the end of this decade, we should have a “Free, Basic and Compulsory” Education and a Progressively Free Secondary School Education.

The NDC saw it prudent to first create the facilities to accommodate the influx of students with the introduction of the Free SHS, so it first embarked on an aggressive construction of 200 new community-day secondary schools, called the E-Blocks, as well as, expand facilities on already-existing secondary schools. It lunched the Progressively Free SHS in 2015, while the E-Blocks were under construction, with the ultimate aim to have the fully-fledged SHS when all the expanded facilities were in place and the new E-Blocks were completed. The initial beneficiaries of the Free SHS Program by the NDC were the Day Students.

Within a year of its implementation, it had slowly been extended to cover about 200,000 Boarding Students. Because it was a campaign promise in 2016 to embark fully on the Free SHS to cover every student, if it won power, the NPP plunged straight into it when it came into office in 2017, without first having created the needed facilities to absorb the influx of students, and the implementation of the Free SHS since has been quite problematic. The E-Blocks which the NDC started building, and had completed forty-four at the time they were leaving office, were miserably abandoned by the new government, worsening matters in the implementation of the Free SHS.

The NPP plunging prematurely into the Free SHS was akin to putting the cart before the horse. It was jumping the gun. If you want to rear fowls, you first create the hen-coop before you go get the birds. You do not bring the birds home before you start creating the coop to house them. This has been the bane of the Nana Akufo-Addo administration and the Free SHS.

Free SHS has come to stay. H.E. John Mahama has promised doing away with the Double Track System within a year he is back in office. He intends making the Free SHS more proficient and streamlined. The Double Track is inimical to the fullest development of the student. The proverbial quality education of a Ghanaian secondary school has degenerated miserably.

In many instances, too, the supposedly Free SHS has even become more expensive for parents, with auxiliary expenses, like hiring private teachers for the kids when their batch are at home, or, hiring private hostel facilities for the child, if admitted at a school in another town from where the parents are. Meanwhile, NPP apologists and communicators are going around the country ill-educating the electorate and spewing blatant falsehood that, a vote for John Mahama was a vote for the cancellation of the Free SHS.

Ghana is certainly headed in the wrong direction with galloping speed. The Nana Akufo-Addo government has been a big disappointment. Meanwhile, it is so determined to entrench itself in power, through fair or foul means, deploying all the apparatus and resources at its disposal as the incumbent; inducing the electorate with monies, gifts and freebies, exploiting their gullibility and ignorance. They call out to the electorate to give them “4 More 4 Nana,” and blatantly deceiving everybody that they have not been in power as long as the NDC in this 4TH Republic, so they deserve to rule. This is a farcical argument.

No government deserves an automatic right to a second term. You are assessed at the end of four years. This is why we go to the polls every four years. If you performed creditably to the admiration and satisfaction of the electorate, they would vote to retain you in office. If you did not, they would kick you out. The sovereignty of the nation lies with the people. They determine who has to rule them. You do not impose yourself on a people much against their will. That is subverting the constitution and the sovereign will of the people.

The Nana Akufo-Addo-led government lied their way into power, riding on the big wave of a mountain-pile of lies perpetrated against John Mahama and his government. They have ruled with a lot of impunity and deception, and are embroiled incessantly in numerous stinking corruption scandals, many sadly implicating the seat of government. They have not been able to deliver on most of their flowery promises to the electorate, leaving the people of Ghana disappointed, disillusioned and unfulfilled. They clearly do not deserve another four years. Ghanaians cannot afford to give them that mandate, I am afraid. Nana Addo himself challenged Ghanaians in 2016 to judge him after four years, not eight years. He failed!

For the first time, Ghana goes to the polls with two Presidents who have both served one term each, one a Former President, and the other, the incumbent. The two can be assessed on their records. This obviously makes the 2020 Elections a most critical one. The stakes are very high. It is a date with our destiny, as John Mahama has aptly put it. It is, indeed, a “Rescue Mission” for the destiny of our nation. It is an election not just to kick out an incompetent, clueless, most corrupt and most nepotistic government in Ghana’s political history, it is an election to liberate the country from the fangs of tyranny and a greedy family cartel so determined to capture the state, by disposing of all her assets for their personal aggrandizement. It is an election to save Ghana from a- purported-Democrat-turned-Civilian-Despot. It is an election to eradicate the rising state of insecurity. It is an election to save the people of Ghana from the yoke of poverty and the shackles of exploitation.

It is an election to save the country from wanton dissipation and looting of state coffers. It is an election to save the youth from unemployment, underemployment and despondency. It is an election to save the country from the bastardization of state institutions. It is an election to save the country from the path of retrogression, and redirect the ship-of-state to a positive destination. It is an election to save the moral fabric of the country from sinking into an abyss. It is an election to save Ghana’s fledgling democracy. It is an election to secure our future and the future of our children and children’s children. Ghana is heading inexorably into a ditch. It is an election to pull us from the brink. It is an election to rescue Ghana.

As the people of Ghana go to the polls on Monday, December 7, 2000, may I ask you to

VOTE JOHN DRAMANI MAHAMA and the NDC!!!...

VOTE NO. 2 FOR THE SECOND COMING OF JM, TO SAVE GHANA!!!...

VOTE JM FOR GHANA’S FIRST FEMALE VICE-PRESIDENT!!!...

VOTE THE VISIONARY, PROGRESSIVE, TRANSFORMATIONAL AND SELFLESS LEADER JOHN DRAMANI MAHAMA TO MOVE GHANA TO THE NEXT LEVEL!!!...

A VOTE FOR JM IS A VOTE FOR A MAN WITH THE PEERLESS TRACK RECORD OF UNPARALLELED ACCOMPLISHMENT!!!...

LET US VOTE JM FOR WORK, PROSPERITY, AND HAPPINESS FOR ALL!!!

GOD BLESS OUR HOMELAND GHANA!!!...

Friday, December 4, 2020

Takoradi

Rikki Wemega-Kwawu is an internationally renowned Ghanaian contemporary artist and writer, born in 1959. He is a keen observer and critical commentator of the Ghanaian political and social scene. He lives and works in Takoradi.