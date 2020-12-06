Ignore the selfish lowlifes

Some selfish lowlifes, notable among them, a failed musician parading as Kwame Asare Obeng aka A-Plus or something like that, who has clearly lost his sense of direction and turned against the NPP arising out of his greed of the highest order, should know that he is now a laughing stock in the eyes of reasonable and discerning Ghanaians.

This struggling musician, whose records are of no significance, and are useless as a used toilet tissue, is counseled to consult successful musicians like Daddy Lumba, Amakye Dede, Shatta Wale, etc for tutorials on how to become a successful and respected musician.

Since there is nothing good in A-Plus’ head, he should be treated with the contempt that he rightly deserves. What does A-Plus know about running a country efficiently?

The current NPP government, under the leadership of His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo, has achieved so much within its four year mandate, and therefore merits a renewal of its contract for a further four years, come December 7, 2020, in order to continue its pro-poor policies such as the Free SHS, Scholarships for some Tertiary Students, One Constituency One Ambulance, One Village One Dam, Planting For Food and Jobs, NABco, the Zongo Development Fund, restoration of Teacher and Nursing Trainees allowances, the recent unprecedented clearance extended to almost all public tertiary institutions to recruit new staff (effectively reducing unemployment to the barest minimum), etc.

No government in the Fourth Republic has managed to achieve this feat in its first term!

Equally to be ignored and treated with contempt along with the miserable A-Plus, include some social deviants and confused attention seekers in society masquerading as Pastors and Islamic Clerics, who appear to be in need of urgent help to save them from their mental incompetencies.

No Islamic Cleric worth his salt would make an open prediction on any event, due to the power of prayer to change the end result of almost everything. Hundreds of Hadiths attest to this.

Any Islamic Cleric or so-called man of God, who predicts an election result or where a missing aircraft maybe located (Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 in mind), is a classic failure and desperately trying to eke out a living under the cover of religion!

Alhassan Salifu Bawah

(son of an upright peasant farmer)