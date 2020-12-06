Election 2020: Go out and vote — YPN to Ghanaians

Young Professionals Network (YPN) is urging Ghanaians to go out in their numbers and vote on Monday, December 7.

President of the group, Stephen Asiedu said it is important that electorates go out and vote to select their preferred candidate instead of staying home.

“I have heard too many people saying they won’t vote which is bad because decision making is very critical to our survival and the people who decide for you are people you should have a say in how they are selected. So if you decide to sit on the fence, people will be elected into office to make decisions that will beinimical to your own progress.

“Remember Dumsor, it was a decision of leadership. It was failure of leadership so imagine that you don’t vote and some people go and vote and bring you back to the dumsor era. Your life can even be cut short. Don’t be selfish and say you’re not going to vote rather be part of the process that will bring out leaders that will transform our country for the better” - he told the media when executives of the group donated GHC 25,000 to the NPP’s Parliamentary candidate in Amasaman.

Stephen Asiedu said the NPP is confident it will win the Amasaman seat hence the group’s decision to adopt 50 polling stations in the constituency and give them financial support.

“YPN decided to adopt three major constituencies and Amasaman is one of such constituencies.

“Amasaman is selected strategically because it is a seat the NPP can win and we want to be part of the process to victory. So we are adopting 50 polling stations and we are giving each polling station GHS500 for the polling station management on the day of elections. The Parliamentary candidate was very excited to receive our support and has pledged to utilize the funds more profitably to the benefit of the NPP and this elections. We are hopeful and praying that the money will be used judiciously, “Stephen Asiedu said.

On his part, the Parliamentary Candidate of the NPP in the Amasaman Constituency, Akwasi Afrifa Mensah thanked the group for the gesture and assured them that the money will be used for its intended purpose.

“I want to thank them for their donation and assure them that the money will be put to good use. I am assuring them that by the close of polls tomorrow, NPP will win the Amasaman seat,” he said.