The World Ruler - Part 40

For too many years my people were only focused on the devastating aspects of Climate Change. Sure, it is a topic most certainly important to mankind but most certainly it was never the main problem mankind was faced with. Even back in the generation past and even before that generation it was obvious to the naked eyes equipped with wisdom in its mind that the increase in African population would boot the issue of overpopulation and all its problems harming mankind down to its core. Climate Change is a technical and economic problem that needs political answers while overpopulation goes much deeper touching not only aspects of feeding, the supply of clean water, a shift in the world power structure, local conflicts among the different tribe, fight over the last remaining natural resources, setting up a new concept of humanity for that many people and alike. Unlike Climate Change it is an m, oral and ethnic issue that reaches far back into history. Not only because of that people did not want to touch it, but as it is very complex also and a generation problem short-term politician like in Democracies did not want to touch as their population did not have a clear understanding of the matter. They played on the safer ground to win votes which were Climate Change. As time passed with no conferences held and no treaties signs to manage the inevitable increase in the world population ignoring obvious facts the time came to the problem hit mankind very hard, was a big slap into mankind's face, a very big one. But as I saw this coming long before any human ever had seriously thought of the consequences, I decided to step in and make myself a man that could turn the tables and find a solution...which is you, my son. As you were born to be great and help my African people to manage their affairs on their behave, certainly you could not have thought that such a mandate comes without a serious fight. I know deep in your heart you knew all along something big and important is supposed to happen in your life. And for that, you needed training, serious training mentally, spiritually and emotionally. I had to ensure that in the end, nothing will ever shake you but that you stay on course. Why on earth should I give great ideas to someone that does not listen to me and does not follow me. After all, I have no time to lose as the fight against the evil forces in this world take up a great part of my time. As I stand above the evil forces, I must ensure to control them always as sometimes they tend to step out of line. Then I must catch them and put them back on their seats which I can always monitor. I only allow their nonsense to happen and go on as long as it in my interest to see my people grow and move ahead. something that is not working in line with my interest, my goal, I will fight right on the spot, some a bit later as my time permits. but when I give my word to my Saints, I will always keep it and one day, one good day fulfil my promise given. It might be hard to follow me, might be hard to understand me but my believers, my followers should rest assured and be still, their times are ahead and will come sooner or later. It is not important under my watch and in this world how you start, what matters is the ending of your life. And even if you see your glory only in old age, it is the glory that you were supposed to see while others never see their glory coming and being in their lives. A heart that trust in me always under any circumstances, in its darkest nights, is a heart I will cherish always and bring to glory to see the stone I have prepared for it."

"Oh Lord in heaven...it is not easy with you...but I know it is well!" replied King Thomas and opened his eyes to see the moon disappearing and the sun making its way up to shine bright again and give people hope and reflection. "I love you, my Lord...I always will!"

"I know...I know...I know you much better than you know yourself," did Thomas Weinberger hear the last words of the night before taking his morning shower. He heard the voices of the guards outside talking about the inmates as their twelve hours shift had ended and the new shift was about to take over.

"The night is almost over, I can see that time about for all of us to head for our hotels and have a good night sleep," mentioned the Ambassador of Thailand looking around the eyes of his colleague, some of them about to sleep on the spot. "But before we depart from each other let me bring in one vital aspect that we have not touched this evening."

"Which is?" asked the Russian Ambassador seeing is Vodka bottle being empty to the very last drop. "I think.... oh, I think that I think that I cannot think anymore so well...jumps...that is life, I guess!"

"Do not sleep in my lap, please," asked the German Ambassador his German counterpart. "You Russians and your Siberian winter...I guess that makes all this Vodka stuff and fatty salami and meat!" He put a bright smile on his face.

"Our winter.... yes, our winter is only for a strong man!" replied the Russian Ambassador trying to keep his composure. His eyes were tired, his facial expression relaxed; a smile rushed over his face.

"Now, what we did not focus on how much in the end we all depend on each other. Yes, we might be thousands of kilometres away from each other, yes, history has divided us and seen blood among our nations, yes, history has shifted borders and will shift borders, yes, we will always try to fight for the top position in this world and beyond...all that and more is true...but the basic line is that at the end of the day, the end of time, we all very much depend on each other and are interlinked. On the surface of things, it might not seem that way, but the bottom line of life is that we are all one people living as different branches. and for that reason, we must all find common grounds at any time to avoid unnecessary conflicts."

"Let me tell you when I put a single flower here in the middle of the table," started the UK Ambassador to lecture his colleagues, "you will soon discover that that plant will die in case it is the only plant all around and stands in isolation. As much as humans need each other, at least two, man and woman to make man and woman, as much as nature needs each other. Plans can only exist in a team of plants, animals the same. It is only us men that separate plants and animals which is not normal, not natural. Wherever and whenever we humans try to do it or do it the results, we have to face are bad, very bad. When we, on the other hand, promote on our understanding that everything is well connected and has to stand in this connection, we will, each of us as individuals and nations, live a much better life!"

"Did in history anyone understand this simple truth of life?" asked the South African Ambassador with cynicism in his voice.

"When you check history carefully," said the Japanese Ambassador ready to leave the group and to his hotel, "we never even tried...did we?"

"I guess we never tried!" answered the South African Ambassador. He added his question seeing his Japanese counterpart ready to leave the conference room: "I think back in the olden days of ancient times we never asked such questions and never came to such ideas of interconnectivity among us nations. I somehow guess this is a modern style of human thinking...but I am not certain as I am not a historian that much to speak to this matter scientifically. Anyway, we are no in modern times and have to deal with what we find here on earth to manage!"

"You look so cheerful this morning, Thomas," greeted Fred his friend. During the last weeks, both had sat down in the prison courtyard on a wooden bench and discussed their different personal history. Fred was most impressed to hear the hardship Thomas Weinberger had to pass through. If not before than now he had great admiration for his German friend to the extent that he asked him to teach him his German language. Thomas was only too willing to be his teacher.

"I think one of the main reasons why Germans are known around the world as Thinkers and Poets is that our language is not so easy, not only difficult for foreigners to learn but even for our people a real challenge. English and Spanish on the other hand are languages easier to pick up," mentioned King Thomas while sitting next to Fred enjoying the sunshine as usual. "This certainly contributes to our ability to think and think well especially in these areas of philosophy and literature, at least that is the explanation that works for me best. When a language is very complicated it stimulates the process of thinking and challenges it to its maximum capacity. When you know German very well you are at a high level of your thinking capability...that is what I think even I have to admit that Chinese signs to learn and understand is something I do not feel to be qualified for. That is simply too hard, even for me as a German."

Fred was laughing, Samuel and David joined the group. The guards were carefully watching over them as more and more inmates left their prison cells for their early morning walk half an hour before breakfast was ready to be taken. After breakfast some of them would go to work in one of the three workshops to keep themselves busy and entertained besides generating a small income, other would walk into the nearby school just outside the prison gates to complete their academic education. Friends and family members were only permitted to visit them over the weekend.

"Yes, I am so cheerful...dear Samuel...as I had a good time last night!" answered King Thomas.

"With whom?" insisted Samuel know.

"With the Lord!" answered Thomas Weinberger. "With our Lord!"

"I have often my doubts, even I strongly want to believe there is a God, that...," got Samuel up seeing the guards called them to take their breakfast.

"I know what you are saying. How can a good God ever allow misery on earth to happen, starvation, wars, jealousy and killings out of it in families and what have you not...right?" was King Thomas walking side by side with Samuel to enter the hall that was used as a dining area.

"I do appreciate your concern and doubts and I know from my own experience one day you will understand and realize this world is a world not by what we see and what our mind can comprehend, but a spiritual world in which good stands against evil and evil will only use humans as long as evil sees the benefit of a certain human, once that human is no more of use, evil dumps the person. And once you understand and reflect on the issues of life, you will see there is God and he is above everything, even above the devil."

"You are talking to me like that, an innocent man sitting here in prison instead of sitting on the throne of the new Kingdom of Ghana to safe our nation, to make us great and strong and so the rest of Africa. How can a good Lord do that to an innocent heart like you, your Majesty? When I look into your eyes, do you know that I always ask myself how on earth can a man like you live a life that you live?"

"God never puts anymore burden on a man`s shoulders than what he can carry!" smiled King Thomas with understanding in his eyes.

"You are innocent!" insisted Samuel proclaim. "Simply innocent!"

"And God knows that!"

"Then, King Thomas, he needs to set you free fast so that you can manage our affairs again as we cannot manage our affairs something, we have proven to ourselves and the rest of the world by generations of leaders that let us down always regardless of their political logos."

"God knows best and when the time has come, he will open all the closed eyes, he will open all the blocked ears and his trumpets shall shake the earth to its foundations," tried King Thomas his very best to calm Samuel down.