The World Ruler - Part 39

"Overpopulation...not understood by anyone around the world," said the Belgium Ambassador much to the surprise of his colleagues. They all looked at him with question marks in their eyes. Silence filled the air; the room was quiet. A needle dropped down to the floor could have been heart. "We all knew what was supposed to come...but we ignored the facts and were blinded. In our case, we were blinded by our own ignorance as we could have seen the facts in the right spotlight. Climate Change and fighting the devastation of the world based on increased temperature, on smock in our cities, plastics in our oceans...we were busy attending conferences after conferences leaving the real problem of the world, overpopulation, unattended to. We all have to confess and be honest to ourselves that we did not dare to touch this issue as it would have hit too many aspects of human life, even more than Climate Change and that is not what we, democratically elected governments ever wanted. Climate Change is a technical aspect that needed political answers, while overpopulation is more than that, it touched moral, ethical aspects which could have gone wrong easily. So, let us all confess, we knew what was about to come but pushed the much-needed agenda into the future until the point eventually came, we were no longer able to ignore the facts. At that point, the situation got out of control. We were mentally and spiritually not prepared. And therefore, it is no wonder that history repeated itself in a different form. As the pharaoh of Egypt once asked a simple man, Joseph, to be his Prime Minister and safe his people from a predicted and serious drought, we saw Thomas Weinberger and made him King of Ghana to save the people there and by so doing save us all."

"Get up, my son!"

King Thomas laid down on his bed. Silence all around him. His prison cell was secluded as always, located at the far end of the prison where it was easier for the guards to patrol and safeguard the most prominent inmate ever. The full moon was shining bright at its hight peak before descending back to daylight. No birds were singing, no dog barking, no footsteps to be the heart. Silence all around him.

"Get up, my son!" was the voice to be heard from far, yet so close.

Thomas Weinberger opened his eyes and looked around him, no one to be seen.

"Get on your knees!" demanded the voice from far, yet so close with a pronoun calmness in the tone of the words spoken. There was power in the voice, excitement in the words.

King Thomas stood before the window of his cell touching the bars before the glass that stood wide open for fresh air, looked up to the heaven and saw stars and the full moon shining bright. He saw the prison guards relaxed in their little towers on the wall surrounding the compound busy checking their smartphones for incoming messages. They knew their shift would be an easy one, no tensions to be feared for. The inmates at large were peaceful people, only occasionally flights with words and very rarely fight ending in one opponent bleeding slightly.

"Get on your knees, my son...I want to talk to you!"

King Thomas did not see anybody talking to him, but his soul knew by then a spirit, the voice of God had commanded him to kneel in prayer. As the strictures commanded did, he starts the prayer Jesus Christ had taught mankind, kept silence in his heart and mind open to any instructions and commands are given.

"My son, I know you before you were born. I know everything that is happening and supposed to happen on earth. You know how much I inspired Johann Wolfgang von Goethe with his drama Faust to make my mark on earth. I created mankind on African soil for the very and simple reason as I needed to manifest another Garden of Eden for my people. When Adam and Eve did mess up their happiness and I had to force them to leave the paradise that I had created for my people to worship me in truth and simplicity of their hearts, with no sin in their minds and souls, not knowing about what is right and wrong, not knowing about wars and crimes, killings and cheating, holding the torch of truth that sets man free up high into labouring for their lives always, I did so as I love the people that I had created after all being never able to abandon them. While in the Garden of Eden my people could pick any fruits except the forbidden one from trees all around and milk and honey was provided a day in and day out, I so well knew that I needed to give them something they could use to make a fresh start in labouring for their lives. Therefore, I had to create a continent that is a blessing to my people indeed with all its natural wealth under the soil they were walking on. All they needed to do is to dig deep and deeper, to plant beautiful trees like cocoa trees, mangos, to grow pineapples, cassava and plantain, figs and dates, coconut trees and palms for palm oil and palm wine. I gave them rivers to flow through their countries, gave them gold and diamonds, bauxite and copper, cobalt and manganese to have a safe future in happiness, but made by their own hands and based on their minds. These I could have never done in any other part of the world. But I created mankind with a free will also, maybe I should not have done that...but it’s too late anyway. My sincere hope was they would use their mind to see what I had provided for them and make themselves great and strong as asking me to make them great and strong is an insult to me after all. They have all the tools needed to be great and strong, why praying to me daily to make them great and strong...I repeat, a big insult to me, their Maker and provider of everything my people need to live a happy life, in paradise made by the hands of man based on the provisions provided by their God, by me! When some of my people saw over to the horizon and saw beyond the visible is another world thy set sail to discover what I had created in other parts of the word. The black man turned into a white man. Instead of the black man to dominate the white man and take his territory for himself, they were content with their position in Africa, they enjoyed the sunshine day in and day out. In cold countries, people felt the need to keep themselves warm in winter times, times of darkness, times to stay indoors with plenty of time on hand to become creative. As I did not bless their continents as much as I blessed Africa with natural resources and a most beautiful natural scenery comparable very much to the Garden of Eden of Adam and Eva, they were forced to come up with ideas to make their situation more comfortable. They asked me, they begged me not to abandon them. When I saw their seriousness and sincerity I stepped in and gave them all the power of my Christianity by even sending Jesus Christ to them to preach them my powers and to teach mine after his resurrection sitting by my right side, about what he thought and thinks about the man. While Africans drifted away from me more and more stuck and busy with witchcraft, I naturally focused more on the black man that had turned to be a white man busy working his time along. He was willing to be lectured, not stubborn too much like my first-generation people, my Africans. The white people invented more and more, more products and more services, created societies based on Christianity, later Islam and Buddhism. The white man set himself, by striving for excellence and a better life, more and more part from the black man. Does it wonder anyone that while the black man was engaging deeper and deeper into enslaving their people, using witchcraft to pull their neighbours down, letting tribalism see many fatalities on the African continent, that the darkness of their mind was not pleasing me at all for which reason I allowed the white man to take control over them in so many ways, in olden days of colonialism, in modern times giving out loans and aid support to take control over them again in a contemporary smiling very friendly face through the back door and more and more even obviously through the main entrance? Someone should give me any good reason as to why I should allow the black man to take control over the world and his affairs as he has proven on so many occasions in history that his mind is not in line with a mind that truly and honestly deserved victory? I need a force in this world to take full responsibility, a force that I can talk to, a force that understands and follows my message, my commands. But history has now come to a point, I have to admit, I have begun to change my mind and think differently. Only one point makes me rethink my position and turn the tables, the overpopulation of Africa. If not for that, I would rather keep things the old style that I am used to so much. As much as I had allowed in the past things to happen and unfold the way they did, at this point I simply had to step in and intervene. And as much as I know I'm black people in Africa I know for now they are not capable to manage their affairs, they still must be under a tough teacher, a father for a nation, a man with a vision for generations and not for the limited time a Politicians is a Politician and in office. For that reason, I had to create another white man to work for me not as my son to be resurrected and able to forgive sins and promise eternal life, rather a hard worker obedient to my corrections in case he goes wrong and sins on a human basis. That man once was murdered by the hands of wicked people and died in a foreign land. But as I am God my people can be killed, unfortunate but only a time delay, that is all. So, I had to create you, my son Thomas Weinberger, someone that deep in his heart never wanted to set foot on African soil yet a man I was always certain about one day he would listen to me, that I could corrupt his life in a way that he eventually as matured and wise man would set foot on African soil and take charge of my people to teach and guide them in my name.