The World Ruler - Part 38

"That bad...is not what we did, didn`t we?" laughed the Ambassador from the UK. "Of course, our Empire was not always what the people we had colonies liked...but when you see it from a historic perspective and see the benefits of a Commonwealth...I mean making mistakes, after all, is human....part of our nature...and what matters is really whether or not a nation can turn a history mistake into a profit-making situation for others...like we did it after all!"

"You colonized us and now we are friends...even you under us!" reminded the US Ambassador his UK counterpart. "The one that was oppressed...over time will raise!"

"Too strong, very unfair words...my best friend," smiled the UK Ambassador and accepted the cucumber sandwich the US Ambassador handed him over. "Too strong words for such a short time in your history. You rather have to be grateful for what we had done to you. Certainly, people lost their lives...but over time you raised to a world power...and that never comes free of charge!"

"I remember the days back then when I was sitting in my office here on the tenth floor of the UN-Building overlooking the Hudon river thinking back in time and how much we humans are our own best enemies. The sun was shining, the air was clear and clean. I was thinking to hear birds singing...possibly only in my daydream. I was looking over to the horizon and into the world moving my thoughts to Africa, a troubled continent indeed. I was seeing all the many people struggling for a better life. Once continent humanity by humans was born in. Then a continent ruled by Africans of various tribes and nationalities and religious believes, so rich in diverse cultures. A bunch of countries with borders on the move with power struggles and with international differences. A continent that spiritually id does not move rather enjoyed witchcraft to destroy their neighbours even family members. The invention was at a point no longer on their mind but to ensure the elite of their countries would enrich themselves even further. To claim this cancer of corruption comes with the move to become a developed country is very dangerous as much as false statement used mainly by blacks themselves....so sad. It seems very much to be like an excuse for even taken bribes and natural assets for longer away from the people and into the hands of the wicked elite. We Whites never encouraged them to take bribes...but to be honest to time and history, behind the scene we also never stopped it rather enjoyed it knowing a wicked mind looking into the shining glamour of money, diamonds and gold are, after all, easier to control and keep under our feet than a highly sophisticated man well educated running around Africa with history books under his wings and mounting up like an eagle with the important valid criteria’s of honesty and ruling people effectively. Let us all look into the mirror of history and admit that we supported the ruthless black and Arab leaders over the once with a good heart as a good heart to control is impossible. I mean, for once in our lifetime, we must better confess our sins committed in the past. And then a thought came to my mind and I got sad overlooking the Hudson River, that was when I came to remember the days, actually not long ago, when African countries disintegrated by their actions. Countries like Ethiopia, Nigeria, Sudan, Somalia to name a few crumbled from inside out. Internal fights based on tribalism; along old history cultural traditional lines killed thousands of innocent people. There it was the capital of Ethiopia, Addis Ababa and the mighty declaration of Pan-Africanism and African Unity voiced out by so many black Intellectuals and the Youth, people and groups unable or unwilling to emerge with a written Volume of a clearly and powerfully Masterplan how the African Unity should be constituted as words spoken out of anger here and there to entertain the masses is never enough, that such a country was not only the only country in the whole of Africa never being colonized but with a strong old and independent Christian Community... ."

"And a President that once received the Peace Nobel Prize refusing to enter in a mediation process after all over the fights in Tigray...," mentioned the Russian Ambassador to his British colleague.

"Thanks for that comment, my friend," did the British Ambassador smile and took the few minutes pause to finish off his cucumber sandwich, very fresh, very juicy, very delicious. "So, when we all look back into history, our very own colonial times, the colonial times of others around us standing here also, we must confess having messed up the African continent very well for political gains but more so for economic reasons. Here, our friend from Belgium, ask what one king of his country once did to Congo seeing it as his property killing thousands of innocent Blacks in that country. Of course, not to forget the slaves we sold to our colonies and our former citizens in the USA and Middle and South America. Americans, once European settlers oppressed on religious and economic grounds in Europe set sail for North America to live a happy life in freedom for which they killed the native Indians in their numbers, before farming started killed the livelihood of their victims, the Buffalos, in their Millions close to extinction and when crossing the middle of the country in making with the mindset to become rich fast they took cheap labour from Africa to work for them and get rich beyond belief establishing a spirit that is dominating Americans till date. I so we'll know that in politics whoever tells the truth blank as it is in the sunlight of humanity with facts and evidence is never welcomed by any selfish and egoistic mind rather falling victim of false allegations and dark forces that live the life of a single human being and not the life of a human beyond the test of time. Truth is always wanted but never embraced, that seems to be human nature, I guess. Money and power corrupt, that is what people are saying, but I was never a friend of such words. Yes, there are wick people when you give them power and give them money, they mess up. But that is not in people as such, only in certain people, out of which, I admit, we have too many and allow too many to rule over us be it in politics or economy. The people that money and politics cannot corrupt are the once than stay in the shadow of history, people we find in the arts, we see in books written by them or written about them, but people that have no interest to be shaken and moved by comments and demands of their fellow countryman. Honesty sometimes is hurting and could potentially harm the interest of a nation, but truth hidden for good is never possible, the truth will always emerge sooner or later. I do not a belief for a single moment, and people might call me naive and stupid, let them talk, no problem, that to rule with lies and hidden truth can ever bear fruits that can compare themselves to the fruits in the Garden of Eden. My opponents might certainly call me a Romantic, a Daydreamer, no problem, as I call them people blocking the way to heaven for their fellow countryman and the human race at large. Therefore, to get back to my main point, was I very much puzzled and astonished to see African country imploding on their own will and might not long ago only to see the rising of Africa above all of us!"

"As the old saying goes, things must get worse before they get better!" reminded the French Ambassador finishing off his Mousse au Chocolate that was served to him.

"I guess you are right...at least this is the only small explanation I have for what had happened, what had unfolded before all our eyes in the past few years since King Thomas had started his work," agreed the British Ambassador. "I mean Africa was in really bad shape. Our fight about the last bits and pieces of the natural resources on the African continent...oh gosh, how were we competing and fighting each other...in a way very shameful. And how many volunteers professional AID workers were capturing the continent to make business for themselves and finding sense in their lives all in the name of humanity and blaming the mess on the Whites only for exploiting the African continent messing it up, not ready to pay the right price for their good and services while deliberately ignoring that independent countries have a right and a mandate to sell products and services in a market economy at a level they can agree with or otherwise not selling it at all, simple market conditions which any housewife in an open market in Africa was able to see daily and never complained about the underlining system of selling and buying. When Africans used to excuse themselves from being cheated on and not taking responsibility for their weakness, they claimed more often than not that they did not have the much-needed technology to produce certain products. But interesting enough no one ever stopped them to invent such much-needed machines, to go abroad and study such machines, take blueprints back home and build the machines to make good use out of them. To copy intelligence like you people, the Chinese did, and then even sell the products of the Europeans and Americans build over time with the help of their coaches only to sell them back to them at cheaper prices than the Europeans and Americas could produce them for...no, they were not engaging in espionage and copying of a success story, rather standing still in their own countries and complain about their plight, how much the white man is stealing and cheating on them. Africa could have financially and economically existed without the world around it. If only the countries would have had wise and clever leaders all over the continent, guess what, my friends, they could have ruled the world even hundreds of years before. So whenever someone is playing the complaint game based on races let’s not forget this simple fact that for thousands of years the world was in the hands of the black man and by his thinking, I mean thinking correctly, he could have stayed above the white man always. But at a certain point in time, he felt relaxed and content with what he had achieved. While the white people in Europe and Asia were still communicating with sign language and blasting their messages out with horns like in the Swiss Alps, some even swinging from tree to tree to move forward, it was over there in Africa that cultural advances were serving they, people, well and created a country in which the richest man ever in world history was born and lived. When a people, when an entire continent, is not using that momentum in history to strive from level to level seeing that in other corners of the world people get up and rise to the occasion to expand their territory and enrich themselves at the expense of other people, then such a people allowing this to happen cannot be called wise and clever but have to accept that others rule over them even mess them up. It can never be in the interest and mindset for these messing up countries to change the agenda of the people that are messed up. It can only be in the mindset of such messed up people to change. It is still astonishing to me, as I said, that one man came to work for us and solve a big problem for mankind, that that one man was enough to do the trick. He is not only wise and clever beyond imagination but in being himself so wise and clever that he made himself completely independent from us to follow only his instinct and that by doing so the African nations followed him into a transformation process to find unity. - Now it is that truth in the life of the world that tries to bring him down. Ever so much was King Thomas insisting on transparency, on the rule of law, that he restricted his powers to be controlled by watchful eyes, that this innocent man has to stand trial before the Supreme Court of that country which made the country stand out among all African countries and be their leader in all aspects of human life and social development. And we can't see the fake people that are behind this legal plot. Where on earth are these people, who are they and how on earth did them manage to blind the Ghanaians and us, the rest of the world. In these documents, and these witness testimonies, somewhere in the darkness of life buried and it is all of our us common interest to get down to the bottom of the mess created before our very own eyes. We have to stand united to as world community to rescue King Thomas and get him out of his situation."

"We all agree...so we must see...I mean if only we could see...but our eyes seem to be blinded...somehow blindfolded by so powerful strong forces. And we do not know where they come from, where they are located to fight them!" mentioned the Ambassador from South Africa with tears in his eyes. "Before too long we must find a way out, all of us united."