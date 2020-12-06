The World Ruler - Part 37

Listen to article

"Here, your Honour, is the documents that clearly show the allegations of corruption against Thomas Weinberger, the Defendant, are true, nothing but the truth. Let me point out especially page seven and page eleven with the clear evidence that Thomas Weinberger in his capacity as our former King Thomas...."

"I ask the Prosecution not to address the Defendant in any way as the former King Thomas but as the Defendant Thomas

Weinberger" demanded the presiding Judge of the Supreme Court and looked at the State Prosecutor and his Assistant in the attempt to discipline them. He did not like the way both brought the case before the panel of judges with shouting too much instead of being loyal to the conduct of honest and real lawyers. “My courtroom is not the platform for any political agitation, for any manifesto of any political or civil parties. Here is a courtroom in which we honour the rule of law, we behave like decent and honest professionals of our law and go only by evidence that is presented before the court and for the Defendant to hear and see so that his lawyer can argue against in a calm and clear-cut fashion, no politics in my courtroom! Is this understood by all parties before us?" He looked around, saw everyone was in agreement and asked the State Prosecutor to continue and make his claims. While listening to the arguments of the State Prosecutor did the highest Judge in the country look around the observers that had gathered in their numbers each day of the public trial. The court clerk had to hand out numbers to limit and manage the numbers of observers wanting personally to be present at the scene where history was in the making and not watching the court hearings on their TV sets. In the far-right corner, only a sharp mind would have seen him, was he sitting, a man trying not to be noticed, a man trying to be seen as any other normal person. He kept a low profile. He looked ordinary, not in any way to show the man he was. The presiding Judge looked for a few seconds eye to eye into the face of that man with a low profile. The minds were meeting while their eyes were talking to each other. "You know him?" asked the Judge the other Judge next to him.

That judge looked into the direction the presiding judge pointed out him and said: "I guess...yes, I am certain the closer I look...that is Mallam Naa Zali...a nice man, simple and not very glamorous!"

"Sometimes these are the most important people...sometimes the most dangerous once!" said the presiding judge wondering about himself having spoken those words of wisdom. "And now is the word given to the Defendant and his lawyer to make their claim and respond to the allegations brought before this court!"

Hectic activities were to be seen at the UNO Headquarters in New York City, people running in and out of the building at the Hudson River. Black cars moved up, concerned faces stepped into the mighty building. The tension was in the air. Police Officers posted all around. History was once more in the making. Servants run around the floors to serve coffee, tea and snacks. Ambassadors from around the world sat in meetings after meetings to discuss the unfolding events.

"We must find a swift solution to solve the mess!" mentioned the US Ambassador to the UN while walking up and down the small conference room protected from being listened to by any technical device.

"Most certainly, we do have to...very fast!" agreed the Chinese Ambassador with concerned facial expression.

"Of course not, the documents are cleverly made, very professional...and the witnesses are carefully chosen...to lie against him!" was the German Ambassador, elected to the permanent members of the UN Security Council for that particular year. "We know is credibility and integrity...we all of us do!"

"I do not trust the allegations brought against King Thomas for any second at all!" stated the Ambassador to the UN of the United Kingdom and walked alongside his American counterpart up and down the room.

"Of course not, the documents are cleverly made, very professional...and the witnesses are carefully chosen...to lie against him!" was the German Ambassador, elected to the permanent members of the UN Security Council for that particular year. "We know is credibility and integrity...we all of us do!"

"At the end to lie against us as the world community!" pointed the Indian Ambassador to the UN out eating a cucumber sandwich made fresh few hours ago.

"That is so true. Therefore, we are called to bring an end to this shambolic and demonic act unfolding before the eyes of the world!" demanded the Brazilian Ambassador to the UN while checking his smartphone messages.

"Has anyone found out who the strong men in the background are?" was the Chinese Ambassador wondering.

"No, I guess all our Intelligence gathered were not able to see anything wrong which we could use to turn the tables. Everything seems to be correct...even we all know that it is all false. But we cannot see...!" did the Israeli Ambassador state in his remarks.

"Someone must open our eyes to see," said the South African Ambassador with great concern in his voice.

"And then we can take actions to free King Thomas from prison," advised the US Ambassador.

"Correct. After all, we among ourselves are too far behind what Africa has started with him. Our people demand form us that we solve the mess very fast and set Africa back on track to thinking for all of us of a better future...I mean to move humanity to its next level. Let us all confess; we the old powerful nations are a bit tired to think of a new concept of humanity even it certainly is right before us. I mean, there is nothing new in this world, therefore, it all depends on in which order the aspects of humanity are put and which emphasises on certain aspects are laid out so that the old words will have a new meaning and importance for us all to follow," was the Russian Ambassador convinced.

"We need King Thomas to sit on his throne to be the symbol and inspiration for this vital process. So, I pray to God that he opens up our eyes and see what is wrong and behind it all. Military intervention is a no go and to pressure the justice system of the new Kingdom of Ghana would never be a wise move. So, we must keep the heart and be patient. Most certainly the time is near to see what is all that about these documents and false testimonies," contributed the French Ambassador to the discussion.

"We all have to stay calm but working hard, that is for sure!" advice the Indian Ambassador.

The US Ambassador stated clearly and emphatically: "We all recall the painful times when we all had to realize the soil of Africa got empty."

The Chinese Ambassador smiled and responded: "Oh, these were tough times for all our nations...we well remember...but we should not want to remember too dark days!"

The French Ambassador laughed taking his Chinese counterpart in his arms, a hug that was not welcomed at all: "When we all realized the natural resources of Africa were not endless but the overpopulation a real danger and concern to all of us, especially the once closer to Africa...things go tough. We were all concerned with peace-making processes, finding the best answers to religious freedom and tolerance around the world, to find answers to the devastating effects of climate change...but the most pressing questions of overpopulation and its effects...all of us ignored. Fighting Climate Change...for that one many organizations were set up to fight and find answers. We as governments around the world were busy sitting in conferences after conferences, signed treaties after treaties...no problem for us. And so, time passed by while parallel to it the issue of overpopulation was on the horizon. For eyes to see, the problem was there and very evident, very pressing to find adequate answers. It reminds me of the situation we found ourselves in today and why we are here...we know something is not right, something is wrong...but we cannot see. And so, we were not able in the past to see that overpopulation is not only an aspect of how many people can be fed and have healthy drinking water but that in fact, this issue is touching all aspects of human life including social, economic and political aspects such as global power change. The pressing moment for us all came when the volume of natural resources in African soil diminished and less and less raw material that we needed for the production of goods back in our economies became reality and our scientist and inventors were not able to fast enough to find alternatives to the African raw material...and this in combination with the increased numbers of Africans born and living on the African continent...when these two factors hit each other and accelerated the process of much-needed change, then there were great tensions among us to fight for the last remaining resources of Africa to extend the time of happiness and exploitation...which in the end did not benefit us at all, as we all have come to realize now. And it was in this moment of history Thomas Weinberger entered the world stage helping the tensions to ease year after year setting up a new concept of humanity even our people were able to embrace and ready to follow."

"We were not that bad, we?" asked the Russian Ambassador and smiled?

The Indian Ambassador responded with a big smile on his face: "After all, you and your Siberia...you had enough to fire your industry with all needed natural resources...no reason to shout on us...countries less fortunate!"

"Size is not the issue...it is the people and their mind that matters," tried to correct the Brazilian Ambassador helping himself to muffins. "People always matter more, they stand above any material things...for good or for bad!"