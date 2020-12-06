Why are the NDC Proving Themselves Excessively Useless?

For want of power emanating from desperation, the NDC are proving themselves a bunch of useless little-minded characters.

It is very obnoxious of them to be seen to editing already existing years-old videos to present to the public as though they are current. Upon all the money allegedly being paid for the services of Kevin Ekow Baidoo Taylor of the "With all due respect" podcasts inundated with insults and false allegations, the NDC still have election 2020 defeat staring them in the face.

Why are they doctoring already existing videos in a manner as to disgrace the NPP and President Nana Akufo-Addo? Is it now the only feasible way for them to win the hearts of the electorate to vote for them in the upcoming 7 December 2020 election?

If they knew doctoring videos could win them elections, why then pay heavy sums of money to that uncouth Kevin Taylor living in the USA?

After all the many castigations of NPP and Nana Akufo-Addo by Sammy Gyamfi and all his ilk, all with the ulterior motive of winning election 2020, they have had to resort to falsified videos. They could not succeed with their propaganda machinations.

They have put out doctored videos alleging police assaults on Voltarians along the Ghana-Togo border. They have again put out a video purporting the police arrest of NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako aka Chairman Wontumi.

Do they aim at influencing the public to vote for them by their infantile behaviour as stated above?

Why are the NDC that desperate to resort to acts that make them laughing stocks in the eyes or sight of civilised persons?

Fellow Ghanaians, please do not be deceived by the NDC's doctored videos meant to trick you to vote for them.

Show them that they cannot continue to take you for fools by their deceitful promises and diabolical actions.

Shame on the entire NDC hierarchy.

Rockson Adofo

Sunday, 6 December 2020